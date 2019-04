Musiker releast Technoptimistic Album auf einem Mega Drive Cart

Ab heute ist das gute Stück erhältlichFinde es auch eine sehr gelungene Idee des Vertriebs.---------The new Remute album Technoptimistic is out now It was released as a Sega Genesis gameconsole cartridge and it's the first ever techno album on this unusual music format - let's just call it a 'plug and play' album. : )The tracks were made using the FM-soundchip of the 30 years old console only and have a unique sounding, 100% electronic, style somewhere between Detroit, Tokyo and Duesseldorf. Not a single sound of this album is technically a 'recording': Every time the listener switches the console on and electricity flows through the circuits, the songs get generated and played back in realtime by the soundchip. This fully electronic music doesn't need a record / sound carrier anymore - it's just pure code.On 4 Megabytes cartridge memory only (that is less than an Insta selfie) I've managed to fit 16 songs and a music-video. The video was made together with genius demoscene coders Kabuto and Exocet who pulled off technically unbelievable things and totally maxed out the technology of this oldschool gameconsole:In the best possible cyberpunk-manner Technoptimistic is the next step regarding music distribution, turns an obsolete gameconsole with some in-depth tinkering into a state of the art synth and urges to redefine 'Techno' as the most technologic, well technoptimistic, music genre.