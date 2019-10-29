[Multi] Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA/Respawn

“I’ve heard that from a couple people and I can understand why, but no, stealth isn’t something that we’re featuring in the game,” Asmussen told IGN. “You can jump into a situation and negotiate the battle the way that you want. There’s a lot of choice in how you come across your enemies and take them down. You could potentially, if you wanted, sneak around and not get the AI’s attention. I guess that’s technically possible. It’s not something we’re openly encouraging. We want the player to have fun and the power fantasy of having a lightsaber and Force powers and stealth doesn’t really fit into that or this game.”