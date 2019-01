Dive into a massive adventure with a playtime of around 40-80 hours



Explore a large world with 7 unique areas and hidden secrets all over the place



Fight over 120 enemy types including 30+ boss fights



Enter 8 expansive dungeons all with with unique themes and puzzle mechanics



Master up to 100 combat arts and even more passive skills



Solve over 100 quests with a great variety of tasks and unique challenges



60+ music tracks made by a rice ball (well, not exactly)



The success story of CrossCode continues. Remember when we said "CrossCode will be coming to Switch when Hedehags learn to fly"? Well, over the last months they learned to fly. In other words: We are proud to announce that CrossCode will be coming to th Nintendo Switch™ later this year. With some exclusive content.As part of the just finished Nintendo Direct presentation, CrossCode has been officially confirmed for a Nintendo Switch Release in 2019. CrossCode combines 16-bit SNES-style graphics with butter-smooth physics, a fast-paced combat system, and engaging puzzle mechanics, served with a gripping sci-fi story.CrossCode is all about! Take the best out of two popular genres, find a good balance between them and make a great game. That’s what CrossCode does. You get the puzzles of Zelda-esque dungeons and are rewarded with the great variety of equipment you know and love from RPGs. During the fast-paced battles you will use the tools you find on your journey to reveal and exploit the enemies' weaknesses and at the same time will be able to choose equipment and skills for a more in-depth approach in fighting your enemies.