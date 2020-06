Deck13 Spotlight and Radical Fish Games are proud to announce that CrossCode will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 9th. Each with an exclusive quest line and an exclusive bossfight. And a physical release through our partners including a Collector's Edition.







The long wait is over. After countless requests we are finally ready to announce that CrossCode will soon be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On July 9th Lea will say "Hi" to new audiences. To celebrate the announcement, a fresh trailer has been released.



Each console will have its own exclusive quest line with its own dungeon and its own special bossfight. And of course, we will also provide our loyal PC fanbase with an exclusive quest line as well. Who knows? Maybe these quests are part something bigger...



There is more to announce: We have partnered up with ININ Games to release physical editions of CrossCode. The game will be available for Switch and PS4 in all major retail stores in Europe and North America starting from 28.08.2020. The preorders of the exclusive and limited SteelBook® and Collector's Edition are available only at Strictly Limited Games starting today.