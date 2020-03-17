Xbox Series X (ehemals Project Scarlett)

    • Xbox Series X (ehemals Project Scarlett)



      Wird doch Zeit für nen dedizierten Thread!?


      Xbox Scarlett – why the next Xbox is going to be huge

      vg247.com/2018/11/20/xbox-scarlett-next-xbox/

      twitter.com/i/web/status/1064963302114115586




      Looking forward, the future seems much more optimistic for Xbox One. Here are some key reasons why:


      Game Pass


      Game Pass is the Netflix of video games. For just $9.99 per month, you
      get access to a vast library of games that you can download and play
      until your heart’s content. Not only do you get access to a huge
      backlog, but Microsoft puts all its exclusives on Game Pass from day
      one.


      Xbox Scarlett exclusives


      One of the biggest criticisms levelled at Microsoft this generation is a
      lack of industry-leading exclusives. While the PS4 has been hitting it
      out of the park every year, Xbox One has lagged behind in terms of both
      quality and quantity. It looks like that’s something the company wants
      to address with Xbox Scarlett. Microsoft has been going on a huge buying
      spree recently, snapping up new studios all over the place.


      First to market


      Microsoft has already teased its next-gen family of machines, which
      makes it sound like there will be different versions of varying power.
      It also makes it sound like Xbox is well ahead of PlayStation in the
      race to bring out its next console.


      Accessibility


      Recently, Microsoft has made a big push to make sure its platform is
      open to as many people as possible. The Xbox Adaptive Controller might
      not be important to you, but it’s a potentially life-changing piece of
      kit for anyone who can’t use traditional input methods to control their
      games.


      Backwards compatibility



      Microsoft and Sony took two different approaches to backwards
      compatibility this generation and it’s clear who the winner is. Where
      Sony embraced streaming older games, Microsoft opened up the Xbox One to
      play all of your Xbox 360 games, both by digital download and by disc.

    • hoffentlich wird das kein Bash Thread ^^

      Ich lass mich aber erstmal überraschen was nächstes Jahr für Infos kommen. Bin eigentlich noch zu sehr in der jetzigen Generation drin ^^ Hoffe allerdings, dass VR kein Thema mehr sein wird. War ne nette Spielerei, aber mehr als Adventures kann man ohne Abstriche nicht damit spielen. Dafür ist mir der Mehrwert persönlich zu gering.

      Ist "zu wenig und zu schlechte Exklusives" nicht schon ein Thema seit den späteren Xbox 360 Zeiten? Und waren sie da nicht auch schon auf Einkaufstour weil ja mit der nächsten Generation (=Xbox One) alles anders wird? Was es dann ja anscheinend nicht wurde.
      Aber jetzt, bei der nächsten Generation (=Scarlet) wird alles ganz sicher anders werden. Wenn man es nur oft genug wiederholt muss man ja irgendwann mal einen Treffer landen. :P
    • Hoffentlich wird es nicht wieder so eine Katastrophe wie die jetzige Generation, und damit meine ich Sony und Microsoft. Bitte von Anfang an potente Hardware und keine X und Pro Versionen mehr. Sollte Sony keine echte Abwärtskompatibel anbieten, können die ihr Gerät gleich behalten. Bei Microsoft wünsche ich mir viel mehr exklusive Spiele und VR. Die neue Xbox ist bei mir aber ziemlich sicher schon gekauft. Hoffe auf eine 20 Teraflop Konsole alles andere, scheint mir zu schwach. Und Raycasting müssten die beiden Konsolen im Schlaf können und endlich Mal Texturen die 4K ausnutzen. Und dann natürlich viele viele Spiele.
      Wo ist mein Sega ???

    sYntiq wrote:

      Ist "zu wenig und zu schlechte Exklusives" nicht schon ein Thema seit den späteren Xbox 360 Zeiten? Und waren sie da nicht auch schon auf Einkaufstour weil ja mit der nächsten Generation (=Xbox One) alles anders wird? Was es dann ja anscheinend nicht wurde.Aber jetzt, bei der nächsten Generation (=Scarlet) wird alles ganz sicher anders werden. Wenn man es nur oft genug wiederholt muss man ja irgendwann mal einen Treffer landen. :P
      Bei MS ist/war das doch schon immer ein Thema. Ist ja auch den dauernden Strategiewechseln geschuldet. Mal schauen wie lange die derzeitige "pro Exclusives" Strategie verfolgt wird.
    bbstevieb wrote:

      Bei MS ist/war das doch schon immer ein Thema. Ist ja auch den dauernden Strategiewechseln geschuldet. Mal schauen wie lange die derzeitige "pro Exclusives" Strategie verfolgt wird.
      Ach ich denke MS hat diese Generation viel gelernt, die wissen genau ohne exklusiv Spiele haben sie gleich verloren. Die neue Xbox wird eine tolle Konsole, da bin ich mir ziemlich sicher.
    aldi404 wrote:

      Die Xbox One hat wenigstens Kinect und "TV TV TV" gekillt.

      Jetzt müssen nur noch die exclusives kommen in der nächsten Generation, Hardware kann Microsoft ja.
      Bleibt nur zu hoffen dass ihnen nicht was neues "Kinect mässiges" einfällt. Den MS Heinis ist alles zuzutrauen.
    • die alte leier..... rein von der Leistung werden sich Sony und MS nicht viel schenken und das sie absolute top HW abliefern können haben sie ja mit der XB1X gezeigt..... da werden sie sich nur über die exclusiven TOP Titel unterscheiden und da sieht es bei MS eben recht schlecht aus....ich hoffe ja das sich da was ändert, aber so richtig viel Hoffnung hab ich da leider nicht :(
      zum glück bin ich da ja genügsam und ein Forza reicht für mich ja schon als kaufgrund :D

    • Immerhin haben sie jetzt ja mit Obsidian und InXile zwei fähige (westliche) Entwickler gekauft. Solange sie diese nicht auch noch dazu verdonnern, fortan nur noch Halos und Forzas zu produzieren, sehen sie zwar immer noch kein Land gegen das, was bspw. Sony abliefert... der erste Tropfen auf dem heissen Stein wäre aber schonmal gegeben.
      "die Taktfrequenz einer CPU hat relativ wenig mit dem Spaßfaktor eines Spiels zu tun" (Heinrich Lenhardt, 2017 n. Chr.)