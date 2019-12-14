Xbox Serie X (ehemals Projcet Scarlett)





Looking forward, the future seems much more optimistic for Xbox One. Here are some key reasons why:





Game Pass





Game Pass is the Netflix of video games. For just $9.99 per month, you

get access to a vast library of games that you can download and play

until your heart’s content. Not only do you get access to a huge

backlog, but Microsoft puts all its exclusives on Game Pass from day

one.





Xbox Scarlett exclusives





One of the biggest criticisms levelled at Microsoft this generation is a

lack of industry-leading exclusives. While the PS4 has been hitting it

out of the park every year, Xbox One has lagged behind in terms of both

quality and quantity. It looks like that’s something the company wants

to address with Xbox Scarlett. Microsoft has been going on a huge buying

spree recently, snapping up new studios all over the place.





First to market





Microsoft has already teased its next-gen family of machines, which

makes it sound like there will be different versions of varying power.

It also makes it sound like Xbox is well ahead of PlayStation in the

race to bring out its next console.





Accessibility





Recently, Microsoft has made a big push to make sure its platform is

open to as many people as possible. The Xbox Adaptive Controller might

not be important to you, but it’s a potentially life-changing piece of

kit for anyone who can’t use traditional input methods to control their

games.





Backwards compatibility







Microsoft and Sony took two different approaches to backwards

compatibility this generation and it’s clear who the winner is. Where

Sony embraced streaming older games, Microsoft opened up the Xbox One to

play all of your Xbox 360 games, both by digital download and by disc.