Today, exactly two weeks after the launch of Xenon Racer, SOEDESCO and 3DClouds have revealed their post-release plans for the game. There will be free content updates for all platforms as a token of appreciation for the players. Besides adding this additional content, the developers continue to work hard on further improving the game.



Two new locations will be added to Xenon Racer, as well as multiple customization parts and two additional racing teams with new cars. The free content will be introduced in three different updates, the first update is happening at the beginning of May. More detailed information regarding the free extra content will be revealed at a later time.