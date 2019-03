This week, SOEDESCO released the third Xenon Racer City Showcase, showing Boston and Lake Louise. Boston is one of the oldest cities in the U.S., brimming with history, whereas Lake Louise in Canada lets players race past lush green forests and spectacular mountains.



There are three racing tracks in Boston, called Boston 1000, Boston Port and Boston Downtown. At Lake Louise, players can drift around two different tracks: Lake Louise Bridge and Lake Louise Forest. All tracks can be raced in reversed direction as well.







One of the cars shown in the City Showcase is the HYS, which is part of the Hybrid Speed racing team. A Car Showcase video was released today to highlight this car:

