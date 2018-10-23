[PC/PS4/XBO/SWI] Silver Chains

Developer studio Cracked Heads Games will release their debut title Silver Chains in collaboration with Headup in Spring 2019 for PC, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ and Xbox One.







Using Unreal Engine 4, Silver Chains' graphics bring to life the hauntingly beautiful interiors of an early 20th century English manor. The Victorian architecture plays its part in creating an eerie atmosphere which will keep you on the edge of your seat as you unravel the mysteries of this place.





However, do not let the exploration and story aspects fool you into a false sense of security as the horrors of this house will hunt and find you as soon as you let your guard down. Throughout its course, Silver Chains will make sure to keep a steady stream of adrenalin pumping through your body!





About Silver Chains

Silver Chains is a first-person horror game with a strong emphasis on story and exploration. Search for clues within an old abandoned manor to unravel the truth about the terrible events which happened here.



After a mysterious accident, Peter wakes up inside an abandoned mansion, located in rural England. Not knowing how or why he ended up here, he soon begins to realize that he is not alone. As Peter tries to find his way out, he starts to uncover the dark secrets of what happened in this place. More disturbingly, he discovers hints indicating that he had been here before.



Solve puzzles to find out how you are connected to the mysteries of this place. But be careful: the evil haunting this place has already picked up your trail...





Features

An atmospheric horror experience: photo-realistic & detailed graphics bring the interior of an old abandoned mansion to life and an eerie soundtrack will fully immerse you into the game.

Story-exploration-game with puzzle- and action elements: Unravel the mysteries of a huge mansion and gain entry into its hidden areas by solving puzzles

Beware the dangers lurking in the dark. This evil you cannot fight - run for your life or find a place to hide: Experience intense feelings of horror as you try to escape from the monster chasing you down.