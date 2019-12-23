[PC/XBO] Dead Age

Ja und wie die Überschrift schon vermuten lässt, kündige ich hiermit an, dass das bisherige Steam Abenteuer Dead Age, ab dem 07. September auch auf Xbox One zum Angebot bereit steht!







Über Dead Age:



Survive the zombie apocalypse with turn-based combat and permanent death! Manage survivors, go on dangerous scavenging runs, build alliances, craft equipment, make difficult story-influencing decisions, defend your camp against undead hordes and experience non-linear rogue-lite elements. In addition, each new playthrough in this Indie Survival-RPG offers different random missions and survivors to meet.



Just after the zombie outbreak you were fortunate enough to join a group of survivors and hole up in their camp. But that does not put you out of danger yet! Food supplies are running low, injured survivors must be tended to and materials have to be scavenged to keep the camp intact. The zombie threat increases steadily and gangs of hostile survivors will cause you to stay on the defensive.



Another feature of Dead Age is its non-linear story with actual in-game consequences. Decisions you make in conflict situations affect the story's future. You can choose to be a hero and save more survivors, or let them die to stock up on supplies. You can build romance relationships with other survivors or start rivalries that may have disastrous chain reactions. Daily events offer new dangers and situations in which you must make choices which will affect your camp's chances of survival. Live long enough, and have a chance to unlock one of the game's six possible endings.