[PS4/XBO/PC] The Surge 2

After the success of last year’s sci-fi Action RPG The Surge, Focus Home Interactive and Deck 13 are ready to showcase the very first gameplay footage of The Surge 2, releasing 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.The trailer showcases the new and enigmatic Park sector, located in the middle of a city ravaged by the events of The Surge. Devious mercenaries called The Hunters roam the artificial, man-made forest, searching for a powerful creature. Beware their traps, their cunning cloaking devices, and most of all, the out-of-control former park guardians.The Surge 2 keeps what fans and critics loved about the original – hardcore combat utilizing a unique, dynamic limb targeting system and deep character progression – while also improving the formula. The Surge 2 takes place in a brand new environment: a sprawling, devastated citywith larger and more ambitious level design, made possible by Deck13’s upgraded and improved FLEDGE engine. Combat is more brutal and tactical than ever, with more advanced dodging, directional parrying, and unique AI behaviors. In addition, more abilities, weapons, implants, and drones give players a vast arsenal to build their character with, in their fight against the array of diverse new enemies and bosses.