[PS4/XBO/PC] The Surge 2

22 August 2018
[Gamescom 2018] A New Pre-Alpha Gameplay Trailer! Get the First Official Look at the Surge 2!
After the success of last year’s sci-fi Action RPG The Surge, Focus Home Interactive and Deck 13 are ready to showcase the very first gameplay footage of The Surge 2, releasing 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
The trailer showcases the new and enigmatic Park sector, located in the middle of a city ravaged by the events of The Surge. Devious mercenaries called The Hunters roam the artificial, man-made forest, searching for a powerful creature. Beware their traps, their cunning cloaking devices, and most of all, the out-of-control former park guardians.
The Surge 2 keeps what fans and critics loved about the original – hardcore combat utilizing a unique, dynamic limb targeting system and deep character progression – while also improving the formula. The Surge 2 takes place in a brand new environment: a sprawling, devastated citywith larger and more ambitious level design, made possible by Deck13’s upgraded and improved FLEDGE engine. Combat is more brutal and tactical than ever, with more advanced dodging, directional parrying, and unique AI behaviors. In addition, more abilities, weapons, implants, and drones give players a vast arsenal to build their character with, in their fight against the array of diverse new enemies and bosses.
The Surge 2 will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2019.
The Surge 2 smashes towards release with an incredible new E3 Trailer
The Surge 2 will continue Deck13 and Focus Home Interactive’s excellent Action-RPG series on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 24. In a brand new, gorgeous E3 Trailer featuring The Day Is My Enemy by The Prodigy, get a glimpse of all the new features, stories, and enemies coming in this violent sci-fi sequel.
Inside the high walls of Jericho city, trapped in a technological apocalypse that threatens to consume everyone within, our hero fights to survive and uncover the truth of the disaster. Cult members hopped up on drugs, nanomachines, looters, and security forces will try to stop you wherever you go while a mysterious girl leads you to parts unknown.
This plays out on a backdrop of a world on the brink of simultaneous total collapse and technological ascendency. Self-evolving nanobeasts crush buildings with swipes of their massive claws while the downtrodden, infatuated with machines through malfunctioning implants and rising religion, roam the streets in packs. The rich and wealthy exist above it all, while hunters try to capture their valuable nano-prey and what remains of the military maintains a flimsy order.
Focus Home Interactive und der Frankfurter Entwickler Deck13 veröffentlichten heute einen neuen Dev-Gameplay-Trailer zu The Surge 2. Im Trailer erklärt Adam Hetenyi, der Head of Game Design bei Deck13 den Spielern die Veränderungen die sie im zweiten Teil erwarten. Es gibt riesige neue Level zu sehen sowie komplett neue Features wie den asynchronen-Mulitplayer und Drohnen.
Außerdem werden die beeindruckenden Bosse von The Surge 2 innerhalb der wunderschön gestalteten Kulissen hinter der Mauer von Jericho City mit seinen vielen Parks und dem Vorstadtflair gezeigt. Das überarbeitete Move-Set des Charakters sowie die individuelle Gestaltungsmöglichkeit des Charakters, neue Waffen, Implantate und Armor Sets werden den Spieler mit leuchtenden Augen zurücklassen.
Der heutige Gameplay-Trailer von The Surge 2 zeigt euch neue Waffen, Umgebungen, Feinde, gigantische Bosse und Kampfbewegungen, die die bewährte Formel des Vorgängers weiter verbessern. Es gibt noch mehr Herausforderungen zu überwinden, Ausrüstungsteile zu erbeuten und aufzuwerten und natürlich noch mehr Bedrohungen zu überstehen.
Depth, challenge, and choice of playstyle define the combat in The Surge 2, highlighted by Deck13 and Focus Home Interactive in today’s Combat Trailer.
Start your path to mastering The Surge 2 by honing your skills in the original The Surge, available for free on Steam until August 29. The game and its DLCs can be purchased at up to 75% off until August 30.
Um in der brutalen Welt von The Surge 2 zu überleben, brauchen Spieler neue Ausrüstung – und die ikonische Abtrennmechanik von Körperteilen in The Surge 2 liefert die perfekte Möglichkeit, sich besser auszustatten. Der neue Trailer „You Are What You Kill“ zeigt, wie jede Waffe, jedes Rüstungs- und Ausrüstungsteil anvisiert, abgetrennt und dann dem eigenen Exo-Rig hinzugefügt werden kann. Dadurch entstehen neue Builds, durch die Spieler ihre Feinde mit stetig weiter wachsender Befriedigung dem Erdboden gleich machen können.