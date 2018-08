Microïds and Eden Games announce the release of

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 and reveal a first teaser





– Microïds and Eden Games are working together once again for the release of, which will be available only on the Nintendo Switch as a physical copy and in the Nintendo eShop at the end of 2018. “” –” –In, players will race along more than 1800 miles of roads at the wheel of the most beautiful cars made by top manufacturers. The frantic races will take them across varied environments, such as snowy mountains, wooded valleys, desert roads and heavenly coasts, as part of championships, missions and challenges. In their garage – a key feature of the Gear.Club Unlimited franchise – players will be able to admire their growing collection of cars and customize them to make them unique and more powerful. But drivers are nothing without their club! Players will be able to create and manage their own club and will have to recruit the best drivers to take on rival clubs from all over the world and reach the top of the podium.