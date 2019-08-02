[PC/PS4/XBO/SWI] Devil’s Hunt

Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
In Devil’s Hunt, players will go to hell and back in the battle between Demons and Angels. In this upcoming third-person perspective (TPP) action game developed for PC and console by Layopi Games, players will become Desmond, a man with demonic powers who can decide the fate of our world by joining either side of the conflict. Based on the original hit Polish fantasy novel, “Equilibrium,” Devil’s Hunt brings to life the eternal fight between light and darkness as all-out war between Demons and Angels appears imminent with the mortal world as the battleground. Desmond can fight using his fists and claws, making use of the skills his demonic and human sides offer—but ultimately he must choose which side he will follow. The game is planned for release in 2019.
Devil’s Hunt Features
- Captivating Storyline: Based on the original novel by Polish author Paweł Leśniak
- Change Forms: Exercise useful human and demon skills alike to overcome obstacles
- Fight Like a Demon: Third person melee combat with large variety of attacks, combos, and enemies
- Deep Narrative: Expressed through gameplay and high-quality cutscenes
- Explore the Mortal World: Rich, context sensitive environment interactions
Demon’s suck. Finding out you may just be one? That’s the pits! Thankfully, bombastic punch-em-up, Devil’s Hunt, is coming to help work through your inner struggle between good and evil. 1C Entertainment is excited to announce that Devil’s Hunt will launch on Steam on September 17, 2019, with subsequent releases on PS4 and Xbox One - as well as a newly-announced Switch version - in the first quarter of 2020.
Originally slated to launch simultaneously across all platforms, the decision to shift Devil’s Hunt’s console launches into early 2020 was not one that was made lightly. Both 1C Entertainment and developer Layopi Games made the decision in order to ensure the game’s PC debut has the polish and commitment to quality befitting an extravagant third person action game where players fight their way through Hell, Jerusalem, and... Miami?
Step into the designer shoes of Desmond, your not-so-friendly neighbourhood anti-hero and general Miami nuisance. Turns out, he’s forged a deal with the devil and is firmly planted in the middle of a cosmic struggle between angels and demons. With the fate of humankind hanging in the balance, Desmond must come to grips with his demonic new powers as he literally punches his way through hell, taking down all manner of fearsomely angelic and demonic creatures.