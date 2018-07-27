[PC/PS4/XBO] Devil’s Hunt

In Devil’s Hunt, players will go to hell and back in the battle between Demons and Angels. In this upcoming third-person perspective (TPP) action game developed for PC and console by Layopi Games, players will become Desmond, a man with demonic powers who can decide the fate of our world by joining either side of the conflict. Based on the original hit Polish fantasy novel, “Equilibrium,” Devil’s Hunt brings to life the eternal fight between light and darkness as all-out war between Demons and Angels appears imminent with the mortal world as the battleground. Desmond can fight using his fists and claws, making use of the skills his demonic and human sides offer—but ultimately he must choose which side he will follow. The game is planned for release in 2019.









Devil’s Hunt Features

- Captivating Storyline: Based on the original novel by Polish author Paweł Leśniak



- Change Forms: Exercise useful human and demon skills alike to overcome obstacles



- Fight Like a Demon: Third person melee combat with large variety of attacks, combos, and enemies



- Deep Narrative: Expressed through gameplay and high-quality cutscenes



- Explore the Mortal World: Rich, context sensitive environment interactions