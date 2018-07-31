[PC\PS4\IOS\SWI] Surgeon Simulator

2018: Surgeon Simulator - the critically-acclaimed and YouTube-renowned operation sim by Bossa Studios - is celebrating its five year anniversary with a Nintendo Switch release. The port was hinted at in an 18 second Teaser Trailer earlier this month, which saw the infamously defiant hand knock a series of objects off a shelf, before finally hitting a light ‘switch’, but Bossa Studios are pleased to now officially confirm the news. Titled “Surgeon Simulator CPR” (Co-op Play Ready), the latest port will be arriving on Nintendo Switch this Autumn.







Taking on the role of Nigel Burke - a would-be surgeon with a less-than-conventional toolkit - the game sees players perform terrifying transplants in theatre, high-pressure procedures in an ambulance, and anti-gravitational operations in space! But it’s Surgeon Simulator’s notoriously difficult controls for which the game was originally celebrated, with previous ports on PC, PS4, PSVR and iOS spawning over 2 million fanmade instructional videos, not to mention a strong influencer following including PewDiePie, Fernanfloo and JackSepticEye.



Fully revived and feeling better-than-ever, the upcoming Nintendo Switch version takes advantage of the console’s much-lauded functionalities to create the most immersive surgeon experience yet. By snapping out a Joy-Con controller, players will be able to swap to motion controls at any time for nail-biting precision, while HD Rumble will help bring the full roster of tools - from hammers to hatchets, buzzsaws to laser pens - to life like never before!



Also taking advantage of Nintendo’s split Joy-Con support, players will be able to tag a second surgeon in at any time, whether it’s at home or on the go, to immediately launch local co-op play! Because sometimes you need a second opinion...



Containing all the original heart-in-your-mouth (or wherever else you decide to put it!) operations, including the additional teeth and eye transplants from the A&E Edition, Surgeon Simulator CPR also includes the highly-classified Alien Autopsy mode, too! Coupled with the console’s effortless portability and multitude of play options, it’s safe to say operating on the go’s never been easier!