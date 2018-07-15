[VR] Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash

Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
"Hey there, space cats! Ulala here, comin' at you from Spaceport 9."
Next year, we can expect to return to the fabulous universe of Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s Space Channel 5, when SEGA releases Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash!. To celebrate the return of Ulala, Cook & Becker worked together with illustrator and art director Veronique Meignaud to create a gorgeous, officially licensed, limited edition fine art print of Space Channel 5’s leading lady.
Veronique perfectly captured the flirty, confident cool of Space Channel 5’s star reporter Ulala in this museum-grade art print. The artwork measures 17 x 26 inch on a total paper size of 18.7 x 28 inch, a perfect fit for standard frames, and is also available in high end finishes. The print is available in a limited edition of 100 prints, with prices starting at $99. Each print is printed at museum-grade quality and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.