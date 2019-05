We've just released a new Truck Driver Development Update video! In this second Development Update, Remco de Rooij of Triangle Studios tells all about the latest improvements that have been made to Truck Driver.



First, he explains how the parking system has been designed in order to find a middle ground between providing a challenge for those who like it, but not taking up too much time for the rest. Additionally, Remco talks about the changes that have been made to the garage, to improve the customization of the trucks. Finally, he shares his insights on the revamped Truck Driver map and thanks the community for their patience with the process.