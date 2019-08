Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive announce that they will partner once again for the release of World War Z, Saber’s upcoming four-player co-op multiplayer game inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster action film. World War Z takes players on a zombie-packed journey of unique survivor stories all around the world, including New York, Moscow, Jerusalem and more. Powered by Saber’s dynamic Swarm Engine™, the game unleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time on players for a heart-pounding action experience. Focus Home Interactive will be in charge of the worldwide digital distribution of World War Z on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One storefronts.



Also released today is a new look at what is one of gaming’s most anticipated third-person shooters, breaking down World War Z’s main classes, each bringing a unique playstyle and balance of firepower and abilities to the carnage.







Each of World War Z’s six playable classes comes loaded with several unique perks, but here’s a taste of what’s in store for the undead hordes when you play:



. Gunslinger – For those who skip the questions and shoot first, the Gunslinger is loaded with an arsenal of weapon damage and ammo-boosting perks to mow down the dead.



- Hellraiser – Enough explosives can solve any problem! Hellraisers come armed with C4 and other tools for effective crowd control.



- Slasher – For warriors with a sense of elegance, the best way to kill is with your trusty blade. Slashers have perks that increase melee damage and effectiveness while their armed tasers deliver electrifying results.



- Medic – Sometimes the best way to fight the undead is keeping your teammates from becoming one of them. Armed with a Stim Pistol, Medics can heal fellow survivors from a distance and help keep the chaos under control.



- Fixer – When versatility in any situation is the highest priority, the Fixer is there for you, starting out with an explosive ammo case and several teammate ammo-restoring perks.



- Exterminator – Fire is the answer! Armed with Molotov cocktails and increased fire damage, the Exterminator just wants to watch the undead burn.



Work together with your teammates, using deadly weapons, explosives, turrets, traps and barricades to dismember and demolish the undead menace, then level up and customize your heroes to survive even more difficult challenges.