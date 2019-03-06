[PC/PS4/XBO] Landwirtschafts Simulator 19

Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
GIANTS Software and Focus Home Interactive unveil the highly anticipated John Deere brand, joining the largest garage ever in a Farming Simulator game, in this E3 trailer. Farming Simulator 19 is the deepest, most complete farming simulator ever as the multimillion-selling franchise takes a giant leap forward with a complete overhaul of its graphics engine that provides the most striking and immersive visuals to date. It is the richest farming experience ever made for consoles and PCs, releasing at the end of the year!
Farming Simulator 19 takes the biggest step forward yet with the franchise’s most extensive vehicle roster ever! You’ll take control of vehicles and machines faithfully recreated from all the leading brands in the industry such as Case IH, New Holland, Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Krone, Deutz-Fahr and many more. We’re also happy to welcome the world’s largest agriculture machinery company, John Deere. The brand arrives with iconic tractors such as the 8400R seen in today’s E3 trailer.
Farming Simulator 19 will feature new American and European environments, in which to develop and expand your farm. The game also introduces many exciting new farming activities, including new machinery and crops with cotton and oat! Tend to your livestock of pigs, cows, sheep, and chickens - or ride your horses for the first time, letting you explore in a brand-new way the vast land around your farm.
Farming Simulator 19 will be available Fall 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac.
Es gibt den ersten Gameplay Trailer zum Ende November erscheinenden Landwirtschafts Simulator 19:
Farming Simulator 19 is the deepest, most complete farming simulator ever as the multimillion-selling franchise takes a giant leap forward and provides the richest farming experience ever made for consoles and PCs. The game is an accurate simulator at heart, filled with deep management options, though it is also an accessible sandbox featuring two huge new maps, countless vehicles and a range of equipment to play with. Farming Simulator 19 boasts the franchise's largest roster yet with over 300 unique vehicles and equipment from all the leading brands, now including John Deere alongside Case IH, New Holland, Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Krone, Deutz-Fahr, and many others.
At launch, Farming Simulator 19 will include two new American and European environments, filled with exciting new farming activities. Plant and harvest many types of crops including the all-new cotton and oats. Tend to your livestock – cows, pigs, sheep, chicken – and for the first time raise and ride horses to explore the huge environments.
Immer wieder erstaunlich, aber die LWS verkaufen sich jedes Jahr wie geschnitten Brot
Just after announcing that Farming Simulator 19 had sold more than one million copies in 10 days, developers GIANTS Software have now released the first major patch, including a brand-new feature perfect for intricate simulation fans or those who want to let their creative streak out – Landscaping! Check out this new feature in our latest featurette.
The new Landscaping feature allows you to modify the ground itself, controlling shape and color to give you even more ways to build the farm of your dreams. Accessible at all times but costing in-game money to use, Landscaping can be used for anything from moving mountains to touching up the areas around your horse paddock.
As shown in the preview video, there are 16 varieties of ground that can be laid down, each with its own color and texture. Realistic paths, mud, and more can be chosen and placed by you to bring that extra token of personalization to your farm.
Also in this patch are new economic difficulty modes, changing how easy it is to make money via trading goods and selling items - get much more buck for your beasts on easy, or scrape out a living on hard, the choice is yours. There’s also a large round of bug fixes which should make your time with Farming Simulator 19 smoother than ever before.
GIANTS Software and Focus Home Interactive are excited to announce the Anderson Group Equipment Pack DLC, bringing various additions and equipment from the Anderson Group. We’ve been continuously improving the game with great free features and patches, and this is our first major, paid DLC pack, releasing March 26.
Baling is the big focus feature of this DLC, adding new types of bale and new tools to interact with them, all from the Anderson brand. A new tool allows for the creation of wood bales, integrated seamlessly into various already-existent systems within the game. We’re also improving some of those features in Farming Simulator 19, with two new inline wrapper tools allowing the wrapping of multiple bales together into a tube - a must for farmers low on space for silos.
The Anderson Group Equipment Pack DLC is coming to PC/Mac and consoles on March 26, and includes a number of other new tools for transporting and wrapping bales. We can’t wait to continue to build upon and improve the best Farming Simulator experience ever as we continue to release new content for Farming Simulator 19.