[Multi] Dead or Alive 6
Gerade angekündigt. Ich freue mich darauf.
Der Preis der Freiheit ist ewige Wachsamkeit (Wing Commander IV)
Phill XVII wrote:Bestelle jetzt die Digital Deluxe Edition für schlanke 999,99 Euro vor um Zugriff auf alle Kostűme zu erhalten.
ign.com/articles/2018/06/08/e3…alance-familiar-and-fresh
However, when we started using the new Special button (R1 on a PS4
controller, RB on an Xbox One controller), which Shimbori calls the
“rescue button for beginners”, Dead or Alive 6 started to feel like a
different beast.
“In Japan, there is a game for kids where you make two sumo wrestlers
out of folded paper or cardboard, place them on a platform, and two
players tap the platform repeatedly with only one finger until one of
the sumo figures collapses in defeat,” Shimbori explained. “Today,
games developed for smartphone devices are often played with similar
simplicity. That made me want to create a fighting game playable with
only one finger, and this idea became the foundation of the new Special
button.”
Simply mashing the Special button allows players to execute a Fatal
Rush, which is a powerful combo attack. A series of up to four neatly
animated punches and kicks make even a first-time player look like an
expert. The Break Gauge – the first super meter ever for the series –
gets charged with every attack landed or taken, and by blocking. Once it
is full, players can perform either the Break Blow, which is a flashy
and highly destructive special attack, or the Break Hold, a useful
counter attack that deals low damage but works against high, low and mid
attacks. Both are executed with the Special button; for Break Blow you
simultaneously press forward, and backward if you want to perform the
Break Hold. That’s really all there is to it!
Of course, if you are too far away, special attacks won’t reach your
opponent, and if you repeatedly perform the Fatal Rush without
thinking, your opponent might dodge and attack you from the back, so
it’s not an instant-win button. Still, these new mechanics definitely
make Dead or Alive 6 more accessible, as you can learn the right
distance and timing for attacks without having to master difficult
commands.
But aren’t these mechanics a bit too streamlined to be interesting for
the more seasoned player? Luckily, Dead or Alive 6’s core gameplay
remains intact, which involves punching and kicking, throwing, and of
course counter holds. The new Special button should only add an
additional layer of strategic fighting, especially when you bear in mind
that all these new easy-to-master combos and special attacks can be
countered. They may be powerful enough to become a game-changer for
newcomers, but far too risky to execute without consideration.
1 Guest
Thomas3313 -