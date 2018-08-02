[Multi] Dead or Alive 6

    • Phill XVII wrote:

      Bestelle jetzt die Digital Deluxe Edition für schlanke 999,99 Euro vor um Zugriff auf alle Kostűme zu erhalten.
      Später erscheinen noch andere Charaktere + Kostüme die man extra kaufen muss ;)
      Das war und ist wirklich übertrieben gewesen in DoA5
      Steam: MasterDK
      Uplay : MasterDK -/- Origin(EA) : Master_DK_X -/- Battletag : MasterDK#2781 -/- GOG : MASTERDK
      PSO 2 (JP:Ship2): MasterDK -/- PSN : MDK-X -/- Gamertag : Master DK X

    • Passt zur heutigen Spieler-Generation:


      However, when we started using the new Special button (R1 on a PS4
      controller, RB on an Xbox One controller), which Shimbori calls the
      “rescue button for beginners”, Dead or Alive 6 started to feel like a
      different beast.


      “In Japan, there is a game for kids where you make two sumo wrestlers
      out of folded paper or cardboard, place them on a platform, and two
      players tap the platform repeatedly with only one finger until one of
      the sumo figures collapses in defeat,” Shimbori explained. “Today,
      games developed for smartphone devices are often played with similar
      simplicity. That made me want to create a fighting game playable with
      only one finger, and this idea became the foundation of the new Special
      button.”

      Simply mashing the Special button allows players to execute a Fatal
      Rush, which is a powerful combo attack. A series of up to four neatly
      animated punches and kicks make even a first-time player look like an
      expert. The Break Gauge – the first super meter ever for the series –
      gets charged with every attack landed or taken, and by blocking. Once it
      is full, players can perform either the Break Blow, which is a flashy
      and highly destructive special attack, or the Break Hold, a useful
      counter attack that deals low damage but works against high, low and mid
      attacks. Both are executed with the Special button; for Break Blow you
      simultaneously press forward, and backward if you want to perform the
      Break Hold. That’s really all there is to it!


      Of course, if you are too far away, special attacks won’t reach your
      opponent, and if you repeatedly perform the Fatal Rush without
      thinking, your opponent might dodge and attack you from the back, so
      it’s not an instant-win button. Still, these new mechanics definitely
      make Dead or Alive 6 more accessible, as you can learn the right
      distance and timing for attacks without having to master difficult
      commands.


      But aren’t these mechanics a bit too streamlined to be interesting for
      the more seasoned player? Luckily, Dead or Alive 6’s core gameplay
      remains intact, which involves punching and kicking, throwing, and of
      course counter holds. The new Special button should only add an
      additional layer of strategic fighting, especially when you bear in mind
      that all these new easy-to-master combos and special attacks can be
      countered. They may be powerful enough to become a game-changer for
      newcomers, but far too risky to execute without consideration.
      ign.com/articles/2018/06/08/e3…alance-familiar-and-fresh

    • Dead or Alive 6 - offizielle E3 Meldung

      Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
      Koei Tecmo Europe und Team NINJA kündigen heute DEAD OR ALIVE 6 an. Die Rückkehr der ikonischen Beat‘em-Up-Reihe erscheint Anfang 2019 für PlayStation®4 und die Xbox One Gerätefamilie einschließlich Xbox One X.

      Auf der Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) zeigt Entwickler Team Ninja erstmals die sechste Auflage des DEAD OF ALIVE World Combat Championship, mit erstaunlichen Details, wie den komplexen Gesichtsausdrücken der Kämpfer.
      Mit Helena Douglas - Besitzerin von DOATEC, dem Veranstalter von DEAD OR ALIVE – sowie den Gewinnern der vergangenen DEAD OR ALIVE Wettbewerbe wurden bereits die ersten Kämpfer für DEAD OR ALIVE 6 bestätigt. Darunter die Fan-Lieblinge Kasumi, Ryu Hayabusa, sowie den unterhaltsamen Gastgeber Zack und dem jüngsten Turniersieger Jann Lee.

      Für das sechste Turnier wurden mit dem DOA Colosseum und The Throwdown zwei neue Schauplätze bestätigt. Während sich das DOA Colosseum durch drei ikonische Statuen in legendären Kampfposen auszeichnet, führt The Throwdown in eine düstere Seitenstraße, in der Kämpfe mit ungefiltert roher Kraft stattfinden können. Die virtuellen Zuschauer werden in The Throwdown zum Teil der Action und interagieren mit den Kämpfern.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2

    • Dead or Alive 6 - neue Kämpfer am Horizont

      New

      Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
      KOEI TECMO Europe enthüllte heute zwei neue Kämpfer für Dead or Alive 6.

      Diego, bekannt als der ungekrönte Held der Straße, gibt in Dead or Alive 6 sein Debut mit rohen Kampfkünsten, die man auf der Straße und in Hinterhöfen erlernen kann. Mit mächtigen Kopfstößen und gezieltem Tackling hat sich Diego in den Straßen New Yorks einen Namen gemacht und das nötige Geld verdient, um seine kranke Mutter zu unterstützen. Lange Zeit galt er als der stärkste Kämpfer in seiner Nachbarschaft und wird von vielen Einheimischen als Held gefeiert.
      Zusammen mit Diego kehrt Taekwondo-Meister Rig zurück in den Ring. Der ehemalige Ölplattformarbeiter, der seine wuchtigen Angriffe zu akrobatischen Manövern entwickeln kann, hat noch eine Rechnung mit Diego offen, die in Dead or Alive 6 beglichen werden soll.



      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2