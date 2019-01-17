[Multi] Dead or Alive 6



However, when we started using the new Special button (R1 on a PS4

controller, RB on an Xbox One controller), which Shimbori calls the

“rescue button for beginners”, Dead or Alive 6 started to feel like a

different beast.





“In Japan, there is a game for kids where you make two sumo wrestlers

out of folded paper or cardboard, place them on a platform, and two

players tap the platform repeatedly with only one finger until one of

the sumo figures collapses in defeat,” Shimbori explained. “Today,

games developed for smartphone devices are often played with similar

simplicity. That made me want to create a fighting game playable with

only one finger, and this idea became the foundation of the new Special

button.”



Simply mashing the Special button allows players to execute a Fatal

Rush, which is a powerful combo attack. A series of up to four neatly

animated punches and kicks make even a first-time player look like an

expert. The Break Gauge – the first super meter ever for the series –

gets charged with every attack landed or taken, and by blocking. Once it

is full, players can perform either the Break Blow, which is a flashy

and highly destructive special attack, or the Break Hold, a useful

counter attack that deals low damage but works against high, low and mid

attacks. Both are executed with the Special button; for Break Blow you

simultaneously press forward, and backward if you want to perform the

Break Hold. That’s really all there is to it!





Of course, if you are too far away, special attacks won’t reach your

opponent, and if you repeatedly perform the Fatal Rush without

thinking, your opponent might dodge and attack you from the back, so

it’s not an instant-win button. Still, these new mechanics definitely

make Dead or Alive 6 more accessible, as you can learn the right

distance and timing for attacks without having to master difficult

commands.





But aren’t these mechanics a bit too streamlined to be interesting for

the more seasoned player? Luckily, Dead or Alive 6’s core gameplay

remains intact, which involves punching and kicking, throwing, and of

course counter holds. The new Special button should only add an

additional layer of strategic fighting, especially when you bear in mind

that all these new easy-to-master combos and special attacks can be

countered. They may be powerful enough to become a game-changer for

newcomers, but far too risky to execute without consideration.

