[PC/PS4/XBO] Crossout - MMO Vehicel combat Game

Crossout: Kick-off For The Wasteland’s First Football Championship!

Targem Games’ and Gaijin Entertainment’s post-apocalyptic online action gameis readying itself for the kick-off of the, running June 8-21. Built from the ashes of Wasteland stands a massive stadium where teams of three face off in glorious football matches using heavily armed vehicles to score goals.All players will be equipped with a customcar outfitted with two special weapons: a Crossbow to kick or pass the ball, and a Harpoon to grab the ball and pull it. Football teams that work together and utilize both weapons effectively stand the best chance for victory. For a proper first glimpse of the action, check out the event’s gameplay trailer here:The rules of post-apocalyptic football are simple: Life is too short toworry about red cards. Anything goes, even if that means dragging theenemy goalie away with your Harpoon so that your teammate can score agoal. Luckily for all participants, the special weapons in this mode arecompletely harmless to other vehicles, but can be used against youropponents. Victory will be awarded to the team that scores the mostgoals during the five minute long match. Similar to old world football, adraw leads to overtime that is decided by whoever scores first.For participation and victory, players will receive exclusive decals anddecorative items for their Crossout vehicles, either to keep as atrophy or to sell to other survivors on the marketplace.More information is available on the official Crossout website: https://crossout.net/en/news/584/current/#/ Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Crossout is an MMO vehicle combat game available on PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One, offering players complete customisation in building and upgrading deadly armored vehicles to destroy enemies in open PvP and PvE battles. Crossout gives players thousands of possibilities to design their vehicle, including shape, armor, weapons, support systems and, of course, cosmetic enhancements. Official website: http://crossout.net/