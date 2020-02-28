[Multi] Wreckfest - Drive hard, die last

Best known for our critically acclaimed, multi-million selling “FlatOut” series (FlatOut, FlatOut 2, FlatOut: Ultimate Carnage), team Bugbear is going to deliver the definitive demolition derby racing game.



We’re doing it because nobody else seems capable of delivering the kind of game our fans have been asking from us every week. We feel that there hasn’t been a proper demolition derby game in years. It’s about time they got an answer.



We’re calling it just our next car game for now. It’s coming for the PC and yet to be announced platforms. More news soon.