[Multi] Team Sonic Racing
Drüben auf maniac.de steht, dass ein Walmart-Leak Team Sonic Racing enthüllt hat. Bilder kann man auf der entsprechenden Seite auch schon sehen. Als Plattform ist bisher nur die Switch gelistet, es ist aber auch von einem Release für die anderen üblichen Verdächtigen auszugehen.
Folgende Features scheinen bestätigt:
- Online Multiplayer & Local Co-Op Modes 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, and various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.
- Team Racing Race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.
- Performance & Skin Customization Alter the appearance and handling of your vehicle.
- Wisps - 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead!
- Adventure Mode Unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.
- Various Characters and Classes 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power classes.
Ich fand All Stars Racing super und freue mich auf den Nachfolger - am liebsten für die One (X)
You can not imagine the immensity of the f*ck I do not give.
www.kopftreffer.de ▪ ▪ ▪ instagram.com/bluntman3000
www.kopftreffer.de ▪ ▪ ▪ instagram.com/bluntman3000