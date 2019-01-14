[Multi] Team Sonic Racing

      Drüben auf maniac.de steht, dass ein Walmart-Leak Team Sonic Racing enthüllt hat. Bilder kann man auf der entsprechenden Seite auch schon sehen. Als Plattform ist bisher nur die Switch gelistet, es ist aber auch von einem Release für die anderen üblichen Verdächtigen auszugehen.

      Folgende Features scheinen bestätigt:

      • Online Multiplayer & Local Co-Op Modes 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, and various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.
      • Team Racing Race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.
      • Performance & Skin Customization Alter the appearance and handling of your vehicle.
      • Wisps - 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead!
      • Adventure Mode Unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.
      • Various Characters and Classes 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power classes.

      Ich fand All Stars Racing super und freue mich auf den Nachfolger - am liebsten für die One (X) ;)
    • Commodore64 wrote:

      Der Vorgänger war richtig gut. Für mich das wesentlich bessere Mario Kart gewesen. Ich hoffe, dass nicht nur Sonic-Charaktere darin auftauchen.
      Ich befürchte es aber. Anfangs waren es noch SEGA All Stars, dann nur noch Sonic und nicht näher definierte All Stars, jetzt ists Team Sonic.

      Kimmt btw für PS4, XBO, Switch und PC.

    • Wenn ich mir die Screenshots so anschaue, sagt mir mein Gefühl, dass Sega die alte LastGen Engine genommen hat, um gleichzeitig Kosten zu sparen und eine Switch Version durchzuboxen. Ich erwarte da nicht all zu viel. Würde mich nicht überraschen,wenn die zig alte Strecke in das Spiel packen....

      ...wahrscheinlich aus dem selben Grund der Namenswechsel als Ablenkmanöver ;)

    • Ja, die Screenshots hauen mich auch nicht vom Hocker. Hoffe, dass es sich bei den Bildern nur um die Switch Version handelt und auf Konsolen und PC die Grafik doch besser ausschaut. Ähnlich, wie es bei Sonic Forces der Fall war.

      Finde es übrigens nicht schlimm, wenn sie ein paar Strecken von den alten Teilen übernehmen und ggf. etwas aufpolieren. Solange es genug neue Strecken gibt, freue ich mich auch über bekannte Strecken.

    • Auf der E3 wurde das Spiel ebenfalls vorgestellt. Und dort hieß es, dass es im Winter herauskommen würde, auf allen gängigen Konsolen und auch auf dem PC, wenn auch Digital Only. Hier sind die Screenshots.
    • Team Sonic Racing - Team Rose stellt sich vor

      Anlässlich des 27. Geburtstag der beliebten Spielfigur `Sonic´ enthüllte SEGA im Rahmen eines Livestream das All-Star-Lineup von Team Rose, eines der dynamischen Teams des kommenden Fun-Racers Team Sonic Racing™. Interessierte Spieler können bereits ab Winter 2018 auf PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC und Nintendo Switch auf die Fahrersitze springen.

      Die Fahrer von Team Rose in der Übersicht:
      Amy Rose [Geschwindigkeit] – Die fähige und stets positive eingestellte rosa Igel-Dame, die nicht zulässt, dass sich ihr jemand in den Weg stellt
      Chao [Technik] – Eine liebvolle Kreatur, die geradezu darauf brennt, ihren Team-Kollegen weiterzuhelfen
      Big the Cat [Kraft] – Eine lila Katze mit einem Herzen so groß wie ihr eigener Umfang

      Neben dem Team Rose haben Spieler von Team Sonic Racing die Möglichkeit, auch Team Sonic und Team Dark sowie einige weitere, bisher unangekündigte Teams mit beliebten Charakteren aus dem Sonic-Universum auszuwählen.

      Die Box-Version von Team Sonic Racing ist bei teilnehmenden Händlern bereits vorbestellbar.

      Team Sonic Racing lässt Spieler, mit aus dem Sonic-Universum bekannten Charakteren, über herausfordernde Pisten rasen. Mit dabei sind Sonic, Tails und viele andere. Der Spieler tritt allein oder mit bis zu 12 anderen Spielern, online in verschiedenen Multiplayer-Spielmodi, z.B. Grand-Prix, Time-Trial, Team-Adventure, an.

      Key Features:

      § Online-Multiplayer& Lokaler Co-Op Modus – 12 Spieler pro Rennen, vier Spieler Split-Screen und verschiedene Offline-und Online-Rennmodi einschließlich Grand Prix Modus, Exhibition-Modus, Time-Trial und Team-Abenteuer-Modus.
      § Team-Rennen – Der Spieler kann aus unterschiedliche “Team-Moves“ wählen, um den Teammitgliedern zu helfen und die Gegner lahmzulegen § Performance& Skin-Customisation – Das Aussehen und die Handhabung des Fahrzeugs kann beliebig verändert werden. § Wisps – 14 spektakuläre offensive und defensive Items, die dem Spieler dabei helfen, das gegnerische Team zu übertrumpfen und hinter sich zu lassen. § Abenteuer-Modus – Eine einzigartiges Story-Erlebnis, das den Spielern die grundlegende Spielmechanik und die Charaktere vorstellt. § Verschiedene Charaktere – 15 spielbare Charaktere aus dem Sonic Universum und drei eigenständige Charakter-Eigenschaften: Geschwindigkeit, Technik und Kraft.


    • Jekhar wrote:

      Ich find die meisten Charaktere auch fürchterlich, aber man muss ja nicht mit denen fahren.
      Ja, ist schon richtig ... aber besser als Charaktere zu haben, die man nicht nutzt wäre es halt doch, mehr zu haben die man gerne mal wählt. Ist ja auch der Dauermotivation förderlich.

      CD-i wrote:

      Ohne Ryu Hazuki ein no-buy.
      Aber ... aber du hast Big the Cat!!!
    • Es wurde bereits gesagt, dass es ein reines Sonic Racing Game wird.
      Wer andere Charaktere abseits vom Sonic Universum spielen möchte, sollte sich nach einem anderen Rennspiel umschauen.

      Gegebenen Falls könnten höchstens per DLC nicht-Sonic Charaktere nachgereicht werden. Aber das halte ich persönlich für relativ unwahrscheinlich.