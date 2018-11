If u ask urself, why parts of our subculture suck so

fucking hard nowadays:



it's the over-crazed&collectardish "elitist-fanbase", trying very desperately to heighten their shallow lives by adding artificial ego-value to items created and intended 4 entertainment, not stature.

Too many people have "grown up" 2 become actual and proper "adults" (=fucktards), i guess.