[PS4/XBO] AO International Tennis 1+2

Microïds, the video game brand belonging to publisher Anuman Interactive, and Big Ant Studios, the game's developer, have signed an agreement to distribute the retail edition of AO INTERNATIONAL TENNIS in Europe, the Middle East and Russia. AO INTERNATIONAL TENNIS will be released in May 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.AO International Tennis offers the widest range of features ever produced for a tennis game.Players can battle it out in the world's most prestigious tennis tournaments in singles, doubles or mixed doubles. Playing on grass or clay, they will have to master several techniques to adapt to each surface and establish themselves as world number 1!Focusing on customization, AO International Tennis will offer each player the chance to create their own tournaments, courts and even stadia! Thanks to a free PC application , players will be able to put their own faces onto a character model, with their exact likeness reproduced in the game. These creations can then be downloaded on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of AO International Tennis.In career mode or online mode, tennis fans will be step into the shoes of some of the world's top players, such as Rafael Nadal and Angelique Kerber or even the sport's rising stars, such as Hyeon Chung, Naomi Osaka and many more!