Award-winning international games label Team17 and independent developer Villa Gorilla have today announced that their delightful pinball platform adventure, Yoku’s Island Express, will be launching on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on the 29th May.



Yoku the dung beetle has arrived on Mokumana Island to take over the role of postmaster and he’s ready for the easy life, soaking up the sun and delivering parcels on a tropical paradise!



However, an ancient island deity is trapped in a restless sleep - and it’s all down to Yoku to traverse the island using a unique blend of pinball mechanics, platforming and open world exploration, in an amazing adventure to help those in need!



Flip and bump our pint-sized protagonist around the stunning hand-painted island on your quest to rebuild the post-office and wake an old god from its slumber.



To celebrate the game's impending launch, developer Villa Gorilla and Team17 have today released a new developer diary which explores the creation and the unique mechanics of Yoku’s Island Express.



Yoku’s Island Express is rolling on to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch™ and PC on the 29th May 2018 priced at £15.99 / 19,99 € / $19.99.







