[PC/PS4/XBO] Shenmue 1&2 Collection

    • [PC/PS4/XBO] Shenmue 1&2 Collection

      Gute Neuigkeiten, freue mich schon!!!

      shenmue1-2.sega.jp/

      Team Yu wrote:

      Updated versions of the first two games in the series will be released by Deep Silver as a single package on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. (Yes, you read that correctly: there will be an Xbox One version, despite the same publisher's Shenmue 3 by Ys Net launching on PS4 and PC only.)
      The new collection will allow players to select between Japanese or English audio, as well as between original or new control schemes.
      This announcement marks the conclusion of the #SaveShenmueHD campaign, which has been running since 2015 following the successful crowdfunding of Shenmue 3. We will have a lot more to say on this soon, including details of where we go from here as an organized community that congregates on Twitter every 3rd of the month. But for now, we are taking a short break! We'll see you back here in a week or so. Thank you so much for your support on the journey to this long-awaited announcement of Shenmue 1 & 2 on modern platforms.

    • Habs mal dahin geschoben wo es hingehört, ins Multi.

      Ansonsten musste sowas in der Art ja auch kommen um Shenmue 3 eine Chance zu geben. Irgendwie müssen potenziell interessierte Spieler ja die Möglichkeit haben die ganze Reihe zu spielen. Zudem ist auch der umgedrehte Effekt da, dass Shenmue 3 den Kauf der alten Spiele nochmal befeuert.

      Bin auf den Preis gespannt. Für 30€ bin ich dabei.

    • Ich bin auch zum Vollpreis dabei ;)

      Immerhin bekommt der Westen eine Steam und XBO Fassung, in Japan kommt nur die PS4 Version.
      Schade das es bis jetzt nur für 2018 angekündigt ist, würde gerne die Tage zählen bis es kommt ;)

      Hätte mich auch gewundert, wenn Sega das Teil nicht im Fahrwasser von Teil 3 rausgebracht hätte.
      Jetzt mal abwarten wie sie es versoften. Besonders wie sie mit Chapter 2 umgehen werden (was ja als Comic nachgeschoben wurde) und ob es ein direkten Übergang zu den Teilen geben wird, oder ob direkt beide Teile anwählbar sind.
      Auch wird interessant ob die Spielstände im 3. Teil übernommen werden können.
      Derzeit sind noch viele Fragen offen, aber denke das die Fragen in den nächsten Tagen beantwortet werden.

      Die Steamseite ist auch schon da, also zumindest bei deren Bildern lässt sich nicht viel zu Verbesserungen der Grafik sagen store.steampowered.com/app/758330/Shenmue_I__II/

      The post was edited 1 time, last by Badhero ().

    • Ich wollte sie auch mal wieder zum20+ male durch spielen, aber hab seit über einem Jahr gezögert, wegen der Gerüchte um ein HD Remaster dank Teil 3.

      Gut die Grafik ist 1:1 die Gelcieh soweit ich das sehen kann. Und HD Auflösung hatte ich ja schon dank Dreamcast Emulator.

      Wie es aussieht dient auch die DC Fassung von Teil 2 als Vorbild. Ich sehen kein Bloomeffekt der Xbox Version.

      Kommt es Retail oder nur digital? Das wird mir irgendwie nicht ganz klar. Gibt es einen Link zur Pressemitteilung?

      EDIT: OK, PC nur als Download: sega.co.uk/search-games?title=shenmue

      The post was edited 1 time, last by ShenmueFan ().

    • Eigentlich finde ich es schade, dass Teil 1 nicht mehr exklusiv auf der DC ist, aber da überwiegt dennoch die Freude.

      Auch klasse, dass es für die One kommt. Ich bin auf PS4 und One dabei. Auch beim Vollpreis.
      Borussia Mönchengladbach
      SV Waldhof Mannheim
      FC Bayern München
      SpVgg Unterhaching
      Bayer 04 Leverkusen

      FC Barcelona
      Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

    • Retrozocker wrote:

      Meine Begeisterung hält sich in Grenzen. Da die Texturen des Spiels grauenvoll schlecht gealtert sind, nutzt ein Aufblasen der Auflösung auf Full HD nur wenig. Von den spielerischen Defiziten ganz zu schweigen... Ein Remaster ist aber wohl nicht drin.
      Also auf DC Emu sieht es Klasse aus in HD. Finde nicht das die Grafik so schlecht gealtert ist (finde sogar das die PS2 GTAs weit schlimmer gealtert sind, aber da kräht kein Hahn nach).
      Also das Spiel profitiert extrem von höherer Auflösung und solange es an der Emulation ran kommt optisch, mit TRUE 16:9 bzw Widescreen, bin ich mehr als zufrieden.
      Wie ich es verstanden habe, wird hier und da auch noch was angepasst werden.
      Ein besseres Interface in Teil 1 soll auch on Board sein (denke da an Zeit vorstellen und speichern, wie in Teil 2).
      Was ich nur schade finde, dass Sega sich noch bedeckt hält was das VÖ Datum angeht, aber denke das es schon so gut wie fertig sein könnte und es dann ein nahes Datum zur E3 gibt.
      Solange es vor Teil 3 kommt, ist aber alles gut ;)

      Mir passt es ganz gut, weil hab mir statt ner neuen GraKa ne PS4 aufschwatzen lassen und war mir unsicher was ich darauf zocken will.

    • Gut...... hatte damals nur 1 CD von Shenmue 1 bei meiner Dreamcast gehabt..... habe so weit gespielt, bis es hieß „Bitte legen Sie CD 2 ein.“


      Das Spiel hat mich damals gefesselt. Das die sie Collection kommt, war mir aber klar. ;)
      Es gibt immer eine Loesung - sie steht im Loesungsbuch^^

    • Sehr geile Ankündigung!
      “Revenge. That's what he had come for... But it didn't really exist, did it?
      Just empty regret and bitter heartbreak, wandering the streets.
      The city around him, white and grey and cold, felt suddenly so small.
      Hyde had been right about family, there was no escaping it...
      Even when there was no one left to run from.”

    • Ich würds für PS4 UND Switch kaufen^^
      “Revenge. That's what he had come for... But it didn't really exist, did it?
      Just empty regret and bitter heartbreak, wandering the streets.
      The city around him, white and grey and cold, felt suddenly so small.
      Hyde had been right about family, there was no escaping it...
      Even when there was no one left to run from.”