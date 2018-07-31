[PC/PS4/XBO] Shenmue 1&2 Collection
Gute Neuigkeiten, freue mich schon!!!
shenmue1-2.sega.jp/
Team Yu wrote:Updated versions of the first two games in the series will be released by Deep Silver as a single package on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. (Yes, you read that correctly: there will be an Xbox One version, despite the same publisher's Shenmue 3 by Ys Net launching on PS4 and PC only.)
The new collection will allow players to select between Japanese or English audio, as well as between original or new control schemes.
This announcement marks the conclusion of the #SaveShenmueHD campaign, which has been running since 2015 following the successful crowdfunding of Shenmue 3. We will have a lot more to say on this soon, including details of where we go from here as an organized community that congregates on Twitter every 3rd of the month. But for now, we are taking a short break! We'll see you back here in a week or so. Thank you so much for your support on the journey to this long-awaited announcement of Shenmue 1 & 2 on modern platforms.