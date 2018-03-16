[PC/Konsolen] Decay of Logos

Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
Videogame publisher Rising Star Games today announced it has entered into a partnership with Portugal-based developer Amplify Creations, to publish the third-person fantasy action-RPG Decay of Logos on digital storefronts across all major gaming formats in Autumn 2018.
Decay of Logos is an immersive action role-playing game inspired by the developer’s love and passion for European folklore, high fantasy fiction and archetypal classic third-person action-RPG videogames. The game hails from the imagination of lead game designer and programmer André Constantino and is developed by award-winning independent software organization Amplify Creations.
The game sees players exploring a vast interconnected world, packed with secret locations and items to discover. Adventurers will engage in deadly and punishing combat with other-worldly enemy constructs, and discover a world filled with arcane lore as they unravel the intricacies of the game’s various weapon, armor, inventory and level-up systems and mechanics.
“After many years developing middleware used by thousands of other game developers, our good fortune has allowed us to indulge in a passion project to make the kind of game that excites us as players”, said Diogo Teixeira, producer at Amplify Creations. “Working alongside Rising Star Games has been both a pleasure and an enriching experience that will undoubtedly help us deliver a better product and reach a wider audience.”
“It is an honor to work alongside such a credible and visionary organization as Amplify Creations, to help bring their incredible imagination to life in Decay of Logos”, said Martin Defries, President of Rising Star Games. “The game is striking, complex, subtle and beautiful all at once and enriches Rising Star Games’ portfolio of outstanding action games."
Decay of Logos weaves a tale of a girl and her elk companion, who meet after her village is destroyed by one of the King’s sons. Battered and oblivious of the culprit behind the attack, the girl will not rest until she has her revenge. During her quest she will unveil secrets about the King and his sons, slowly realizing that all is not what it seems.
Take a peek behind the curtain at the ongoing development of the game and follow the Amplify Creations team’s development blog at decayoflogos.com.