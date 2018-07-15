[PC/PS4/XBO] The Sinking City

Frogwares, together with publisher Bigben Interactive, have released a candid video in which The Sinking City devs show the in’s and out’s of making a public demo. With GDC around the corner, Frogwares are preparing to showcase the game for the first time to the public at GDC San Fransico and EGX Rezzed London.







“We wanted to show our community, and the gaming community in general, a perspective which hasn’t really been shown to the public that much – the process of preparing an event demo of a game that’s still in production”

- Sergey Oganesyan, Frogwares Community Manager.





The video shows the demo’s production process that started way back in November, and the difficulties that the team faced when making the demo. It also discusses the ‘ethical’ dilemma that the team faced when preparing the presentation.



“It’s tempting to spice up the demo and make it look better than the final product. But this will be short term gain for long term loss. We don't want unfulfilled promises haunting us. We want to show as much truth as we can.”

- Wael Amr, Frogwares CEO



The video also showcases new, never before shown gameplay and footage from The Sinking City. The video shows a glimpse of the demo itself as well. You’ll be able to play the demo at GDC and EGX this March and April respectively.