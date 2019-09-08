[PC/PS4/XBO/SWI] The Sinking City

Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
Frogwares, together with publisher Bigben Interactive, have released a candid video in which The Sinking City devs show the in’s and out’s of making a public demo. With GDC around the corner, Frogwares are preparing to showcase the game for the first time to the public at GDC San Fransico and EGX Rezzed London.
“We wanted to show our community, and the gaming community in general, a perspective which hasn’t really been shown to the public that much – the process of preparing an event demo of a game that’s still in production”
- Sergey Oganesyan, Frogwares Community Manager.
The video shows the demo’s production process that started way back in November, and the difficulties that the team faced when making the demo. It also discusses the ‘ethical’ dilemma that the team faced when preparing the presentation.
“It’s tempting to spice up the demo and make it look better than the final product. But this will be short term gain for long term loss. We don't want unfulfilled promises haunting us. We want to show as much truth as we can.”
- Wael Amr, Frogwares CEO
The video also showcases new, never before shown gameplay and footage from The Sinking City. The video shows a glimpse of the demo itself as well. You’ll be able to play the demo at GDC and EGX this March and April respectively.
Nach erfolgreichen Präsentationen auf der gamescom 2018 zeigen Bigben Interactive und Frogwares heute einen Teil der Demo zu The Sinking City in Form eines 10-minütigen, kommentierten Gameplay-Videos.
Der Quest "Silence is Golden" beginnt damit, dass der Spieler einen Hinweis erhält – einen Hilferuf von Joy Haden. Joy ist die Buchhändlerin der Stadt und einer der wenigen Menschen, auf die sich der Spieler verlassen kann. Als Opfer eines Einbruchs, das sich noch immer im Schock befindet, weigert sie sich allerdings, alle Informationen preiszugeben. Bewaffnet mit nichts mehr als Joys Adresse und einem Revolver muss der Spieler die Untersuchung selbst in die Hand nehmen. Sein Weg führt ihn an einen schäbigen Tatort – aber auch in tödliche Gefahr.
The Frogwares team pulls aside yet another curtain on the development of The Sinking City. This time they show off some of the tricks they use to bring the visual side of the game to life.
The use of colours to indicate slipping sanity, specific lighting to trick minds, and the ways a compromise can turn into a much more haunting execution. All these are explained with the use of gameplay to show the results.
Bigben und Frogwares gaben soeben bekannt, dass sich die Veröffentlichung von The Sinking City auf den 27. Juni 2019 verschieben wird. In Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz wird der Titel am 28. Juni auf Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC erscheinen. Ursprünglich war das Spiel für den 21. März 2019 geplant.
Einen Monat vor der Veröffentlichung des Spiels präsentieren Bigben und Frogwares mit „Rotten Reality“ ein neues Gameplay-Video zu The Sinking City.
Im Video könnt ihr die düstere Atmosphäre Oakmonts und den Wahnsinn erleben, der von dieser Stadt Besitz ergriffen hat. Der Privatdetektiv Charles Reed, in dessen Rolle die Spieler schlüpfen, glaubt den Grund für seine verstörenden Halluzinationen in dieser dem Untergang geweihten Stadt zu finden und ist entschlossen, ihrem Geheimnis auf die Spur zu kommen.
Umgeben von Monstern und unerklärlichen Ereignissen beginnt er in seiner Verzweiflung allerdings zu hoffen, dass es sich bei alldem nur um seine eigenen Wahnvorstellungen handelt.
Frische Meldung von der E3. The Sinking City wird auch auf Nintendo Switch aufschlagen!
Announced during the Nintendo E3 conference, The Sinking City on Nintendo Switch will be self-published by developer Frogwares and marks the start of their push to self-publish all their future titles. The Switch version is set to release later this year.
Developing games for over 19 years now, the studio has amassed quite a reputation for games that thrive on being rich story-driven journeys that are built around unique investigation mechanics, most notably those set in the Sherlock Holmes universe. The Sinking City is to date the studio’s biggest and most ambitious game on all fronts.
Atmosphäre und Story sollen gut sein.
Aber leider gibt es auch genug Negative Aspekte.
Das Gamers Global Video differenziert da wirklich gut.
Ist zwar 4players,aber ihre Kritikpunkte sind nicht von der Hand zu weisen.
Dafür sind sie zu klar für jeden ersichtlich.Echt schade.
