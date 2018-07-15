[PC/PS4/XBO] Earthfall

Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
When the alien menace arrived, they brought with them hordes of horrors from another world with one goal - to wipe humanity off the face of the Earth. Now, after countless battles against four-man teams of human defenders, the invaders will be making their arrival in Earthfall's full launch on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation®4 this spring. Coming this spring from developer Holospark, Earthfall challenges four players to team up online and fight against an invading otherworldly menace. Get your friends together and join the battle, equipping yourselves with a mix of modern and futuristic weaponry, portable barricades, mobile turrets, and maybe even turn the aliens’ technology against them!
"When we launched Earthfall on Early Access, we received a great response from players," said Russell Williams, CEO of Holospark. "Now it's time to bring Earthfall to completion, along with making it available to Xbox One and PS4 players. We think players on all three platforms are going to be stunned by the game's amazing 4K visuals, and will find themselves unable to tear themselves away from the cooperative sci-fi-themed gameplay."
Earthfall, from Seattle-area developer Holospark, is a cooperative shooter for up to four players. Using team-based tactics to fortify holdouts and complete objectives, players must work together to survive. Aliens have invaded, and it's up to players to fight back with a modern arsenal of weaponry combined with the ability to fortify locations and create choke-points with man-portable barricades and heavy turrets.
Earthfall features a complete story-mode, wherein players will uncover the reason for the invasion, and more.
Features of Earthfall Include:
- Cooperative Survival For up to Four Players - Team up with friends to survive the alien infestation. Robust multiplayer support and A.I. teammates stand ready to ensure a full team at any time regardless of available players
- Build Your Defenses - Strategically deploy barricades to block the enemy hordes and install turrets anywhere to create perfect alien killing zones
- Multiple Campaigns - Each campaign tells a story across several missions, allowing players to dive in and experience diverse settings and mission types across the Pacific Northwest
- Close Encounters of the Brutal Kind - Deadly aliens come in all shapes and sizes, from massive drones armies attacking in waves to towering behemoths spitting plasma, every experience is different, each time you play
- Battle Unpredictable Enemies - Earthfall features a dynamic spawn system providing a constant set of new challenges lurking behind every corner
- An Unfolding Story - Every campaign reveals new content and secrets behind the world of Earthfall and the cataclysmic alien invasion
Developer Holospark announced today a new level available to Early Access PC players in their sci-fi themed team-based shooter, Earthfall. The new map, entitled Revelation, drops players into a wintry landscape as they search for a special device that will allow them to track the movement of the invading alien menace. The new content challenges players to find the tracking device and retrieve the data from it at any cost. The Revelation map takes place in a small northwestern town, covered in a blanket of beautiful snow, hiding a dangerous alien menace. The Revelation map will be included as part of the full game upon launch on PS4 and Xbox One this spring.
Und auch für Earthfall habe ich heute für euch den Releasetermin im Gepäck. Ab dem 13. Juli dürft ihr im Coop los legen.
Seattle-area developer Holospark announced today that they will release their multiplayer cooperative team-shooter, Earthfall, on July 13 digitally on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam, with Gearbox Publishing distributing the game in physical boxed retail. Earthfall has players working together to fend off an alien invasion of the Pacific Northwest - using squad-tactics, portable heavy weaponry, "instant" walls, and more tools as they avoid swarms of horrific intergalactic invaders.