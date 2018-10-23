[PS4/XBO/PC/SWI] Sega Mega Drive Classics

    • [PS4/XBO/PC/SWI] Sega Mega Drive Classics

      Diese Collection war ja schon längst überfällig.

      gematsu.com/2018/03/sega-genes…announced-ps4-xbox-one-pc


      Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
      Alien Soldier
      Altered Beast
      Beyond Oasis
      Bio-Hazard Battle
      Bonanza Bros.
      Columns
      Columns II
      Comix Zone
      Crack Down
      Decap Attack
      Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
      Dynamite Headdy
      Ecco the Dolphin
      Ecco: The Tides of Time
      Ecco Jr.
      ESWAT: City Under Siege
      Eternal Champions
      Fatal Labyrinth
      Flicky
      Gain Ground
      Galaxy Force II
      Golden Axe
      Golden Axe II
      Golden Axe III
      Gunstar Heroes
      Kid Chameleon
      Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
      Light Crusader
      Phantasy Star II
      Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
      Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
      Ristar
      Shadow Danger
      Shining Force
      Shining Force II
      Shining in the Darkness
      Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
      Sonic the Hedgehog
      Sonic the Hedgehog 2
      Sonic 3D Blast
      Sonic Spinball
      Space Harrier II
      Streets of Rage
      Streets of Rage II
      Streets of Rage 3
      Super Thunder Blade
      Sword of Vermillion
      Vectorman
      Vectorman 2
      Virtua Fighter 2
      Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
      Wonder Boy in Monster World

      Die Liste ist noch nicht Offiziell.
    • mzero2 wrote:

      Das Einzige, was hier längst überfällig ist, wäre eine Mega-CD, 32X Collection.
      Sehe ich auch so. Auch wenn die Liste nicht offiziell ist, dürfte ein erheblicher Teil ja bereits in anderen Sammlungen vorhanden gewesen sein.

      Nichts gegen das Mega Drive, aber warum nicht die anderen Systeme?
    • Cool, eine ROM-Sammlung nun auch für PS4 und Co... :rolleyes:

      Unterschied zu alten Collection:


      Aber warum ist Sonic 3 nicht dabei? Lizenz-Schwierigkeiten beim Soundtrack oder fehlte das nur einfach?

    • Wird für nen Budgetpreis gekauft. Landstalker ist imo das beste Action Adventure aller Zeiten, wurde Zeit, dass es mal dazugepackt wird.

      Schade ist, dass mal wieder das beste Shinobi fehlt. Da sind es mit Sicherheit Lizenzgründe. Für den Last Gen Download mussten nicht nur zahlreiche Gegner, sondern sogar der Titelscreen verändert werden.


      Shining Force III ist garantiert ein Schreibfehler. Ist erstens ein Saturn-Spiel, und zweitens fehlt Teil II auf der Liste.


      Ich hoffe, dass es weitere schöne Extras gibt. Die PS2 Collection hatte schon kurze Interviews mit Devs usw, weiß gar nicht mehr wie es auf PS3 und 360 war... Aber finde sowas cool.
    • SEGA Mega Drive Classics Collection kommt für PC, PS4 und Xbox One

      Hier noch die deutsche Meldung. Allerdings steht in dieser nichts von PC!
      SEGA® Europe Ltd. veröffentlicht heute eine Ankündigung, die den Horden der SEGA-Fans buchstäblich das Wasser im Munde zusammenlaufen lässt. Die SEGA Mega Drive Classic™-Sammlung erscheint am 29. Mai 2018 für PlayStation® 4 und Xbox® One.



      Die umfangreiche Sammlung beinhaltet mehr als 50 Retro-Klassiker aus diversen Genres, darunter Arcade Action, Shooter, Beat’m ups, Puzzle, alte Favoriten and längst vergessene Perlen, allesamt zusätzlich mit modernen Funktionen erweitert. Diese Funktionen umfassen Online-Multiplayer, Errungenschaften, Spiegel-Modus, Rückspul- und Speicherfunktion, so dass Anfänger und altgediente Spieler ihr Vergnügen an en großartigen Klassikern finden. Weitere Details zu der SEGA Mega Drive Classics-Sammlung sind auf der Produkt-Webseite unter megadriveclassics.com verfügbar.

      Die Box-Version der SEGA Mega Drive Classics-Sammlung wird in Kürze bei teilnehmenden Händlern vorbestellbar sein. Die Box enthält neben dem Hauptspiel ein doppelseitiges Golden Axe™- und Streets of Rage™-Poster, identisch zu denen, die das 90er-Jahre inspirierte Retro Gamer-Kinderzimmer schmücken, das den Spielern der SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™-Sammlung als Startpunkt für ihre Ausflüge in alte Zeiten dient.

      Und als ob dies nicht schon genug wäre, erhalten Besitzer der bereits verfügbaren SEGA Mega Drive Classics-Sammlung für PC ab 29. Mai ein umfangreiches Update mit allen erweiterten Funktionen, um mit den Versionen für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One gleichzuziehen.


    • Aus dem Trailer will Gematsu die Titel abgeleitet haben???? Da war doch kaum was zu sehen??? Und was man sah, ist bist auf Alien Soldier altbekannt. Sonic (und Nachfolger?), Altered Beast, Streets of Rage (und Nachfolger), Golden Axe (und Nachfolger), shinobi und Space Harrier 2. mehr war da doch nicht zu sehen?

    • Mistercinema wrote:

      Hier noch die deutsche Meldung. Allerdings steht in dieser nichts von PC!
      Im Trailer wird STEAM erwähnt und natürlich wird die PC Fassung nicht erwähnt da es dort schon lange vorhanden ist z.B. die :
      SEGA Mega Drive Classics Collection
    • Die PC Fassung wird sehr wohl in der PR Mitteilung erwähnt. Letzter Absatz:

      Und als ob dies nicht schon genug wäre, erhalten Besitzer der bereits verfügbaren SEGA Mega Drive Classics-Sammlung für PC ab 29. Mai ein umfangreiches Update mit allen erweiterten Funktionen, um mit den Versionen für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One gleichzuziehen.
