[PC/PS4/XBO] The Council

The first episode of Narrative Adventure game THE COUNCIL releases today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC - celebrate with today’s Launch Trailer! THE COUNCIL is an episodic game like no other, that delivers a fresh new take on the genre, where your choices and also you character growth truly matter. Make hard-hitting decisions, develop an array of skills and directly impact how the story unfolds. With permanent, long-lasting consequences, there is no going back…







In The Council – Episode 1: the Mad Ones, you begin your journey with Louis de Richet on Lord Mortimer’s private island and try to discover your mother’s fate – before it’s too late. Joining you are a number of high profile guests, including Napoleon Bonaparte and President of the newly-formed United States of America, George Washington. The strange nature of this private reception goes beyond just the prestigious guests –Richet’s own mother has recently gone missing on the island, while each and every one of the colorful cast seems to have their own hidden agendas.



In a new twist for the genre, the core of THE COUNCIL’s gameplay comes from manipulating and maneuvering through character encounters using the unique Social Influence system. During confrontations, skills and limited resources can be used to gain the upper hand and achieve the desired outcome. Players will be rewarded for their knowledge of each character’s psychological vulnerabilities and immunities, as well as their preparations made during prior exploration and investigation. Failing an encounter does not mean ‘game over’, and no action can be taken back. The consequences are permanent and may result in persistent physical disfigurements or mental traits that help or hinder the rest of the player’s adventure.



Richet’s numerous skills can be developed to align with your chosen approach to the adventure. Solve issues with diplomacy, delve into occultism to expand your historical and scientific knowledge, or play detective and see what others do not perceive. Your skillswill have uses that extend far beyond your conversations with fellow guests. With 15 diverse skills to use and invest in, players are free to uncover THE COUNCIL’s mysteries how they see fit, with wildly varying consequences depending on their methods. The results will forever alter the life of Louis de Richet, of those around him, and shape history as we know it.





THE COUNCIL’s first episode, THE MAD ONES is available today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The complete season will include a total of five episodes, with new episodes releasing regularly in 2018.





M.C.