Movie Games, a Polish publisher and developer, and Illusion Ray, a studio that merges moviemaking with the game industry experience, are delighted to announce The Beast Inside has reached its Kickstarter goal, covering the additional costs of development.



The Beast Inside is a PC horror game setting a new bar in photo-realistic graphics, as well as a mind-bending story set in two distinct time periods of Cold War and American Civil War.







The campaign, which has started on January 20th, has reached its funding goal of $47,294 today, 19 days before its deadline on April 1st, proving immensely popular with fans of the horror genre.





“Turning to Kickstarter was a move we decided to make to bring our vision of top quality, intense and photorealistic horror games to life. We have an ambitious approach to this project and from the beginning, we have believed that fans of the genre will find our idea very attractive. Therefore, the level of support and the fact that we’ve reached the goal weeks before the deadline has reassured us that The Beast Inside has a lot of potential” – said Aleksy Uchański, CEO of Movie Games.



Achieving the goal is not the end of campaign for The Beast Inside, as any further pledges will be used to fund additional features for the game, such as new game mechanics, more motion capture and voice acting or new locations and enemy types, which will become possible to implement as stretch goals are reached.



The Beast Inside is a narrative-driven horror experience, which is distinguished by its photorealistic graphics. The game utilizes the full potential of Unreal Engine 4, combined with advanced photogrammetry techniques, allowing players to uncover the dark mysteries of the past in the environment presented in the highest level of realism achievable in gaming.



There’s plenty to uncover as the narrative follows Adam – a young C.I.A. cryptanalyst, who moves to a house in remote location and intends to work peacefully in seclusion on breaking a Soviet code, which could be the key to turning the tide of the Cold War. Bu tin finding diary of Nicolas, a mysterious man living more than hundred years ago in the Civil War era, terrible secrets from the past come alive and haunt Adam and his family. Their lives are at stake, but why do the events from the Civil War era seem to be strangely connected to a Cold War reality?



Unique features of The Beast Inside:

- Play alternately as Adam and Nicolas in two different time periods – Cold War and American Civil War.



- Semi-open, explorable and complex world with atmospheric, remote locations such as a two-story old house, woodlands, swamps, or deserted inn.



- AAA quality presentation, combining photorealistic graphics and advanced programming techniques.



- Hide and escape the various entities that pursue you or fight them using a revolver, environmental advantages and your wits.



- Fully interactive environment.



- Solve many interaction-based, physics-based and cryptography-inspired puzzles.



- Paranoid and surreal atmosphere, heavily inspired by psychological and mind-bending movies and games well-known to genre fanatics.





M.C.