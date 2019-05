[PC/PS4/XBO/SWI] Another Sight

Pioneering Italian games developer, Lunar Great Wall Studios is delighted to share the latest behind-the-scenes video from ANOTHER SIGHT, which is due to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later this year. Focusing on the soundtrack’s main theme of the upcoming game, this latest video explores the challenges with the recording process and how music can provide atmosphere and enrich the gaming experience.Another Sight's main theme is brought to life thanks to the “Orchestra Sinfonica di Salerno – Claudio Abbado” ( orchestrasinfonicasalerno.it ), which provided emotional weight and resonance to the heartfelt tale. The video chronicles the orchestral recording process and speaks to those challenged with bringing Another Sight to life.Marco Ponte, CEO and Founder of Lunar Great Wall commented: “It is not often that an indie developer such as ourselves, has the opportunity to work with a real orchestra. As our main character is blind, the sound elements for the game have been extremely important to us and we wanted to pursue very detailed and engaging effects.”Created with heart, culture and character, ANOTHER SIGHT is the story of Kit and Hodge. Whilst exploring the London Underground during its construction in 1899, Kit, a bold teenager is caught in a tunnel collapse. When Kit wakes up, her sight is gone, and she’s left helpless in the dark world below London. Hodge, a mysterious cat finds Kit, and becomes her companion on a journey through a surreal fantasy adventure, influenced by Neil Gaiman’s Neverwhere.Together, Kit and Hodge will help each other explore the unknown as Hodge becomes Kits eyes, presenting a beautiful and unique world as they tackle environments and solve intriguing puzzles. As their bond grows, the pair will uncover a hidden society of the world’s greatest inventors and artistic minds such as Claude Monet, Nikola Tesla and other long-past cultural icons.•EMOTIVE DRIVEN – A story about a girl and her cat companion on a journey beyond sight and the real. A tale of warmth and intrigue is woven throughout the adventure, touching on trust, companionship and losing what we take for granted. Innovative gameplay and a story of heart is galvanized by a soundscape given life to by a symphonic orchestra to accent memorable moments between Kit, Hodge and the journey they’re on.•MASTERS OF THE PAST - Throughout the journey, Kit and Hodge will meet virtuoso artists such as Claude Monet and other cultural historical figures from the past, learning more about the world and dangers it presents. Each encounter visually impacts the world, taking on aesthetics of each creative movement from the famous characters Kit and Hodge meet.•STORY WOVEN GAMEPLAY – Use the unique abilities of each character to help Kit and Hodge traverse the world and overcome environmental challenges. Kit and Hodge can split up to investigate different areas of the locale that the other may not be able to reach, with both Kit and Hodge perceiving the world in very different ways, opening up different possibilities for overcoming their adventure.