[Multi] RAGING JUSTICE

Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
WEAPONS AT THE READY! RAGING JUSTICE IS COMING Q2 2018 CRASH! BANG! WALLOP! What a weapons video.
UK – 6th March 2018 – Today, award-winning international games label Team17 and independent developer MakinGames announced that Raging Justice
will release in Q2 2018. To mark the announcement there is an exciting
new trailer showcasing the various weapons you will be using to fight
your way to justice. Raging Justice, an exciting, fresh take on
a much-loved genre: the beat ‘em up is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation
4, Nintendo Switch™, PC and Mac.
We all know that justice is a dish best served with a baseball bat, and on the streets of Big Smoke City the dinner bell’s ringing. Even top cops Nikki Rage and Rick Justice will need a helping hand when fighting to restore order. Luckily for them (and you) there is a whole host of weapons at your disposal!
Smash your way through a bar fight with a
stool, tool up and fix the streets with a wrench or ruffle your foe’s
feathers with a deadly pigeon. Weapons can be used as projectiles but
beware of friendly fire, your partner isn’t likely to appreciate a
hammer to the face. Remember, all weapons can be used against you as
enemies can also take up arms and enter the fray.
Raging Justice drop kicks its way onto Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch™, PC and Mac in Q2 2018.