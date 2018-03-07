[Multi] RAGING JUSTICE

– Today, award-winning international games label Team17 and independent developer MakinGames announced thatwill release in Q2 2018. To mark the announcement there is an excitingnew trailer showcasing the various weapons you will be using to fightyour way to justice.an exciting, fresh take ona much-loved genre: the beat ‘em up is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch™, PC and Mac.We all know that justice is a dish best served with a baseball bat, and on the streets of Big Smoke City the dinner bell’s ringing. Even top cops Nikki Rage and Rick Justice will need a helping hand when fighting to restore order. Luckily for them (and you) there is a whole host of weapons at your disposal!Smash your way through a bar fight with astool, tool up and fix the streets with a wrench or ruffle your foe’sfeathers with a deadly pigeon. Weapons can be used as projectiles butbeware of friendly fire, your partner isn’t likely to appreciate ahammer to the face. Remember, all weapons can be used against you asenemies can also take up arms and enter the fray.Raging Justice drop kicks its way onto Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch™, PC and Mac in Q2 2018.