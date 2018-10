, a global PC and console publisher will collaborate with, the developer of classic first-person shooters includingand, to bringto Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Q2 2019, in addition to the previously announced Steam release. Both companies will also collaborate on a new unannounced FPS based on the originalengine coming to all the same platforms as’s exclusive multi-hour preview campaign is available onfor $19.99 in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish and Russian. The retro first-person shooter developed in the Build engine, which powered, and, will simultaneously release on all platforms Q2 2019 in both digital and physical formats. In this prequel to 2016’s, Shelly has to take down transhumanist mastermind Dr. Jadus Heskel.Whileutilizes a classic engine, Early Access players have still found the modern staples they’ve come to expect, including headshots, more physics and interactivity, widescreen support, controller support and auto-saves. 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment are taking the best of both worlds and cooking it all into a bloody stew.1C Entertainment is responsible for the popular RTS seriesthe fantasy tactical role-playing gamesand World War II flight simulator series. Collaborating with 3D Realms promises to bring both teams’ creative powers together and deliver the high-quality content gamers know both companies for.For more information please explore the official websites for, and