Ion Maiden, the old-school first-person shooter developed by Voidpoint and published by 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment, will release under a new title to avoid legal issues with a certain popular heavy metal band. Ion Fury fires out of Early Access and 1.0 bursts onto PC August 15, with Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One coming later. To celebrate, PC Big Box-style physical copies are now available for pre-order.







Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison finally has a deadly date on her calendar with Dr. Jadus Heskel and his army of cyber-cultists. With signature weapons including her Loverboy revolver and Bowling Bombs, every cyborg she sees is about four seconds away from being nothing but gibs n’ gore.



Lovingly crafted in Build engine which powered ‘90s classics such as Duke Nukem 3D, Blood and Shadow Warrior, Ion Fury fuses nostalgic looks with today’s technology to create the ultimate shooter. Modern features like auto-saves, improved physics and map interactivity, headshots, widescreen functionality and controller support, simply weren’t possible back then, but Ion Fury brings the best of both worlds.



To celebrate the sheer madness of a modern shooter made in the Build engine, Shelly’s getting the Big Box she deserves. This edition includes a Bowling lBomb-shaped USB Drive, a poster, a keycard based on the ones Shelly finds in-game, a making-of booklet, a lanyard, and of course Ion Fury, all for $59.99.



Haven’t played yet, and find that trigger finger is getting itchy? The Digital Only edition of Ion Fury is available now on Steam Early Access in English, for $19.99. As the game has doubled in planned scope since its unveiling, the price will rise to $24.99 one week from today on July 18. Now’s the perfect time to pick it up and start blasting.



“After careful consideration, we’ve decided to rename our first-person-shooter “Ion Maiden” to “Ion Fury,” said Mike Nielsen, CEO of 3D Realms. “A lot of thought went into this, but most importantly it would be a disservice to our loyal fanbase and the fantastic developers, to drag out a long lawsuit. The amazing gameplay, interactivity and pure fun, is what makes Ion Fury a great game. Not the title.”