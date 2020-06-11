Assetto Corsa Competizione

      Assetto Corsa bekommt ein Nachfolger, bis jetzt ist nicht von einer Konsolen fassung zu lesen!



      Assetto Corsa Competizione HP wrote:

      Assetto Corsa Competizione is the new official Blancpain GT Series videogame.

      Thanks to the extraordinary quality of simulation, the game will allow you to experience the real atmosphere of the FIA GT3 homologated championship, competing against official drivers, teams, cars and circuits, reproduced in-game with the highest level of accuracy ever achieved.
      Sprint, Endurance and Spa 24 Hours races will come to life with an incredible level of realism, in both single and multiplayer modes.

      Assetto Corsa Competizione is born from KUNOS Simulazioni's long-term experience, and it takes full advantage of Unreal Engine 4 to ensure photorealistic weather conditions and graphics, night races, motion capture animations, reaching a new standard in terms of driving realism and immersion, thanks to its further improved tyre and aerodynamic models.

      Designed to innovate, Assetto Corsa Competizione will set to promote eSports, bringing players at the heart of the Blancpain GT Series and putting them behind the wheel of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens and many other prestigious GT racing cars, all reproduced with
      outstanding level of detail


      KEY FEATURES:

      REALISTIC SIMULATION

      NEW-GENERATION GRAPHICS AND VISUAL EFFECTS (Unreal Engine4)

      CARE FOR DETAILS

      THE MOST ACCURATE CIRCUITS

      ADVANCED MULTIPLAYER FUNCTIONALITY

      IMMERSIVE SINGLE PLAYER EXPERIENCE

      HIGH-LEVEL HARDWARE COMPATIBILITY

      MOTION CAPTURE FOR REALISTIC ANIMATIONS

      BLANCPAIN GT SERIES
    • Bin gespannt darauf wie das dann mit UE4 aussehen wird. Das Spiel macht ja nur mit absolutem High End Lenkrad Setup Sinn. Hab mal ein paar Runden in nem Simulator gedreht und da fängt man nach spätestens 10 Minuten an zu Schwitzen wie ein Schwein.
    • Assetto Corsa Competizione - Intercontinental GT PAck abrufbar

      Assetto Corsa Competizione, die ultimative GT-Rennsimulation von Kunos Simulazioni und 505 Games mit der offiziellen GT World Challenge-Lizenz kann jetzt mit dem Intercontinental GT Pack durchstarten, welches für €14,99 auf Steam verfügbar ist.



      Der Intercontinental GT Pack DLC für Assetto Corsa Competizione enthält vier legendäre internationale Rennstrecken aus vier verschiedenen Kontinenten:
      - Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit (Südafrika)
      - Suzuka Circuit (Japan)
      - Weathertech ®️ Raceway Laguna Seca (Vereinigte Staaten)
      - Mount Panorama Circuit (New South Wales)

      Spieler, die diese Strecken besitzen, erweitern die GT-Serie um die Intercontinental GT Challenge von Pirelli, die ein herausforderndes Fahrerlebnis bietet. Die Strecken wurden sorgfältig mit Laserscan®️-Technologie erstellt, welche eine extrem präzise Reproduktion der Streckendetails ermöglicht.

      Das Intercontinental GT Pack für Assetto Corsa Competizione bietet auch mehr als 45 neue Fahrzeug-Lackierungen, 30 neue Teams und 50 neue Fahrer, dazu kommen brandneue Spielmodi aus der realen Intercontinental GT Challenge von Pirelli.

      Zusätzlich zum neuen Intercontinental GT Pack DLC wird heute auch der neue Patch 1.3 veröffentlicht, der das gesamte Spiel aktualisiert und verschiedene Aspekte verbessert, um für alle Assetto Corsa Competizione-Spieler ein noch besseres Spielerlebnis zu ermöglichen.


    • 505 Games und Kunos Simulazioni bringen am Dienstag, den 23. Juni die ultimative Rennsimulation Assetto Corsa Competizione auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One. Das Spiel wird sowohl digital als auch im Einzelhandel für €39,99 erhältlich sein. Spieler, die Assetto Corsa Competizione für PlayStation 4 oder Xbox One vorbestellen, erhalten kostenlosen Zugang zum kürzlich veröffentlichten 'Intercontinental GT Pack'-DLC, der das Assetto Corsa Competizione-Erlebnis um den Wettbewerb Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli erweitert. Spieler, die Assetto Corsa Competizione nicht vorbestellen, können den 'Intercontinental GT Pack'-DLC für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One im Sommer dann für €14,99 kaufen.



      Assetto Corsa Competizione ist eine außergewöhnliche Rennsimulation, mit der die Spieler die echte Atmosphäre der GT3 Championship erleben können. Sie treten auf Rennstrecken, die im Spiel mit der höchsten jemals erreichten Präzision reproduziert sind, gegen die offiziellen Fahrer, Teams und Fahrzeuge an. Sprint-, Endurance- und Spa-24-Stunden-Rennen werden mit einem unglaublichen Grad an Realismus sowohl im Einzelspieler- als auch im Multiplayer-Modus zum Leben erweckt. Die Rennsimulation entspringt der langjährigen Erfahrung von Kunos Simulazioni und nutzt die Möglichkeiten der Unreal Engine 4 voll aus, um fotorealistische Wetterbedingungen und Grafik, Nachtrennen sowie Motion-Capturing-Animationen zu ermöglichen und dank des noch weiter verbesserten Pneu- und Aerodynamik-Modells in Sachen Fahrrealismus und Immersion neue Maßstäbe zu setzen.

      Das Intercontinental GT Pack für Assetto Corsa Competizione führt vier legendäre internationale Rennstrecken aus vier verschiedenen Kontinenten ein – Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit (Südafrika), Suzuka Circuit (Japan), Weathertech® Raceway Laguna Seca (Vereinigte Staaten) und Mount Panorama Circuit (New South Wales, Australien). Spieler, die diese Strecken besitzen, erweitern die GT-Serie um die Intercontinental GT Challenge von Pirelli, die ein herausforderndes Fahrerlebnis bietet. Die Strecken wurden sorgfältig mit Laserscan®-Technologie erstellt, die eine extrem präzise Reproduktion der Streckendetails ermöglicht. Der Intercontinental GT Pack DLC für Assetto Corsa Competizione bietet auch mehr als 45 neue Fahrzeug-Lackierungen, 30 neue Teams und 50 neue Fahrer, dazu kommen brandneue Spielmodi aus der realen Intercontinental GT Challenge von Pirelli.

      Der Start von Assetto Corsa Competizione auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One ist Bestandteil der Planungen für die PC- sowie Konsolen-Versionen des Spiels:

      Im April werden mit dem kostenlosen Update Assetto Corsa Competizione v1.4 für PC auf Steam neue Features eingeführt – darunter der Fahrzeug-Showroom, neue Individualisierungsmöglichkeiten für Fahrer und Fahrzeuge, weitere Optionen für Multiplayer-Server – und eine Menge Verbesserungen bei Spielfeatures, Interface und Algorithmen.

      Der kostenpflichtige DLC GT4 Pack, der mehr als 10 neue GT4-Fahrzeuge hinzufügt, wird im Sommer für PC auf Steam und im Herbst für Konsolen verfügbar sein.
      Der kostenpflichtige DLC British Pack, der drei neue markante Rennstrecken bietet, die den Rennkalender über 7 Rennen der British GT Championship vervollständigen, wird im Winter sowohl für PC auf Steam als auch Konsole verfügbar sein.

      "Competizione ist das Sahnestück der Marke Assetto Corsa, die als Synonym für Realismus gelten will", so Marco Massarutto, Mit-Gründer und Executive & Licensing Manager von Kunos Simulazioni. "Die Konsolenspieler haben uns gezeigt, wie sehr sie unsere Herangehensweise bei Rennsimulationen schätzen, wir sind daher überzeugt, dass sie es ebenso zu schätzen wissen, dass wir das Erlebnis, die Präzision und die Tiefe, die Assetto Corsa Competizione auf PC zu bieten hat, auch auf ihre Lieblingsplattform bringen."

      Assetto Corsa Competizione wird ab Dienstag, den 23. Juni zum Preis von €39,99 verfügbar sein. Vorbestellungen im Einzelhandel sind ab heute in allen Regionen möglich. Die digitalen Vorbestellungen beginnen zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt. Weitere lokale Angebote und/oder Rabatte sind möglich. In Japan wird das Spiel in Zusammenarbeit mit Oizumi Amuzio, und in Korea in Zusammenarbeit mit Digital Touch veröffentlicht.


    • Assetto Corsa Competizione

      Ach das hab ich gar nicht mitbekommen. Dann kann der thread ja ins multi gehen wenn es soweit ist.

      Der erste Teil war ja schon knüppelhart und ohne Lenkrad IMHO quasi unspielbar, aber für Simulationsfreunde ein Fest. Bin gespannt drauf.
      Real Games need only one button!

    • 505 Games und Kunos Simulazioni freuen sich bekanntzugeben, dass die 2020er SRO E-Sport GT Series mit dem ersten Online-Event in Silverstone (Großbritannien) startet, wo am 26. April die erste Runde einer strukturierten Meisterschaft mit realen GT3-Fahrern und -Persönlichkeiten ausgetragen wird.

      Die neu eingeführte Meisterschaft besteht aus Assetto Corsa Competizione-Rennen für drei separate Klassen: die Profi-Serie für reale Fahrer, die Silber-Serie für eingeladene Sim-Fahrer und die Amateur-Serie für öffentlich qualifizierte Fahrer. Fahrer, die sich im öffentlichen Hotlap-Wettbewerb qualifizieren wollen, der vom 26. April bis zum 3. Mai läuft, können sich bereits registrieren. Die Eröffnungsrunde für die Profi- and Silber-Serie findet mit Startschuss am Sonntag dem 26. April in Silverstone statt.

      Die SRO E-Sport GT Series beinhaltet den aktuellen Patch 1.3.10 von Assetto Corsa Competizione und legt mit kostenlosen 2020er Lackierungen für alle Benutzer (verfügbar in den Custom-Spielmodi wie Quick Race, Custom Race, Hotlap, Free Practice und Multiplayer für ACC) die Messlatte für Rennspiele noch einmal höher:

      In der PROFI-Klasse gibt es reale Fahrer und Persönlichkeiten wie Jenson Button am Steuer seines McLaren 720S GT3 sowie eine lange Liste (50) an berühmten GT3-Fahrern.
      In der SILBER-Klasse gibt es 50 professionelle Sim-Fahrer, die auf Basis ihrer Auszeichnungen und Beliebtheit von den Organisatoren ausgewählt wurden.
      In der AMATEUR-Klasse können alle Mitglieder der Assetto Corsa Competizione PC-Community an den Qualifikationsrennen teilnehmen, um in den Wettbewerb einzuziehen.
      Weiterführende Informationen gibt es auf der offiziellen Webseite.


      Reale GT3-Teams bilden ihre offiziellen E-Sports-Teams!

      Das FFF Racing Team hat gerade “FFF esports” ins Leben gerufen, ihr Debüt im professionellen Renn-E-Sport. Im Anschluss an die Erfolge der 2018er Blancpain GT Asia und der 2019er Blancpain GT Series hat das chinesische Team beschlossen, eine E-Sports-Abteilung für die 2020er SRO E-Sport GT Series aufzustellen. Sie starten in der SRO E-Sport GT Series mit ihren drei ersten offiziellen Lamborghini Squadra Corse-Fahrern in der SILBER-, und ihren realen Fahrern in der PROFI-Kategorie.

      Das FFF Racing Team unterstützt die 2020er SRO E-Sport GT Series mit einem Sonderpreis: Alle Silber- und Amateur-Fahrer haben die Chance, mit dem FFF Racing Team von ACM eine reale Testfahrt mit dem Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO zu gewinnen!

      Die Sieger werden von den Mitarbeitern von FFF Racing und Lamborghini Squadra Corse beobachtet, um ihre Fahrstandards und Fähigkeiten zu evaluieren. Die Endauswahl darf dann bei den durch den FFF Award ermöglichten ‘realen Rennen’ dabei sein. Weiterführende Informationen gibt es auf der Webseite des FFF-Racingteams.

      Das Ferrari Hublot Esports Team wird ebenfalls mit dem F1 Esports ® World Champion David Tonizza und seinen Teamkameraden Teil der SILBER-Klasse sein. Alle größeren E-Sports-Sim-Rennteams wie etwa G2 Red Bull Racing esports nehmen am Wettbewerb teil.

      Auch Bentley Motorsports ist in der SILBER- und PROFI-Klasse dabei, zusammen mit R-Motorsport Aston Martin-s, McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, BMW und Porsche.


    • Assetto Corsa Competizione - neuer Trailer

      Assetto Corsa Competizione, das offizielle Spiel zur GT World Challenge wird ja ab dem 23. Juni 2020 auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erhältlich sein. Anlässlich dazu haben wir einen neuen Trailer veröffentlicht:



      Außerdem wird nochmals darauf hingewiesen, dass alle Spieler, welche die Konsolen-Edition von Assetto Corsa Competizione vorbestellen, ab dem Release-Tag Zugang zum Intercontinental GT Pack-DLC erhalten. Diese Erweiterung bereichert Assetto Corsa Competizione um die offizielle Intercontinental GT Challenge. Der reguläre Release des Intercontinental GT Pack-DLC ist dann zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt im Sommer geplant.


    • Assetto Corsa Competizione - Game Modes Trailer

      Head out on track later this month (June 23rd) as Assetto Corsa Competizione, the Official GT World Challenge title, arrives on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
      A new amazing trailer released today related to “Game Modes” will provide you a glimpse of what you should expect from Assetto Corsa Competizione



      Players who pre-order the console edition of ACC will also gain access to the Intercontinental GT Pack DLC on release day, which expands the Assetto Corsa Competizione experience to include the official Intercontinental GT Challenge.


