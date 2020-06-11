Assetto Corsa Competizione
Assetto Corsa bekommt ein Nachfolger, bis jetzt ist nicht von einer Konsolen fassung zu lesen!
Assetto Corsa Competizione HP wrote:Assetto Corsa Competizione is the new official Blancpain GT Series videogame.
Thanks to the extraordinary quality of simulation, the game will allow you to experience the real atmosphere of the FIA GT3 homologated championship, competing against official drivers, teams, cars and circuits, reproduced in-game with the highest level of accuracy ever achieved.
Sprint, Endurance and Spa 24 Hours races will come to life with an incredible level of realism, in both single and multiplayer modes.
Assetto Corsa Competizione is born from KUNOS Simulazioni's long-term experience, and it takes full advantage of Unreal Engine 4 to ensure photorealistic weather conditions and graphics, night races, motion capture animations, reaching a new standard in terms of driving realism and immersion, thanks to its further improved tyre and aerodynamic models.
Designed to innovate, Assetto Corsa Competizione will set to promote eSports, bringing players at the heart of the Blancpain GT Series and putting them behind the wheel of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens and many other prestigious GT racing cars, all reproduced with
outstanding level of detail
KEY FEATURES:
REALISTIC SIMULATION
NEW-GENERATION GRAPHICS AND VISUAL EFFECTS (Unreal Engine4)
CARE FOR DETAILS
THE MOST ACCURATE CIRCUITS
ADVANCED MULTIPLAYER FUNCTIONALITY
IMMERSIVE SINGLE PLAYER EXPERIENCE
HIGH-LEVEL HARDWARE COMPATIBILITY
MOTION CAPTURE FOR REALISTIC ANIMATIONS
BLANCPAIN GT SERIES
