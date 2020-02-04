Assetto Corsa Competizione

      Assetto Corsa bekommt ein Nachfolger, bis jetzt ist nicht von einer Konsolen fassung zu lesen!



      Assetto Corsa Competizione HP wrote:

      Assetto Corsa Competizione is the new official Blancpain GT Series videogame.

      Thanks to the extraordinary quality of simulation, the game will allow you to experience the real atmosphere of the FIA GT3 homologated championship, competing against official drivers, teams, cars and circuits, reproduced in-game with the highest level of accuracy ever achieved.
      Sprint, Endurance and Spa 24 Hours races will come to life with an incredible level of realism, in both single and multiplayer modes.

      Assetto Corsa Competizione is born from KUNOS Simulazioni's long-term experience, and it takes full advantage of Unreal Engine 4 to ensure photorealistic weather conditions and graphics, night races, motion capture animations, reaching a new standard in terms of driving realism and immersion, thanks to its further improved tyre and aerodynamic models.

      Designed to innovate, Assetto Corsa Competizione will set to promote eSports, bringing players at the heart of the Blancpain GT Series and putting them behind the wheel of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens and many other prestigious GT racing cars, all reproduced with
      outstanding level of detail


      KEY FEATURES:

      REALISTIC SIMULATION

      NEW-GENERATION GRAPHICS AND VISUAL EFFECTS (Unreal Engine4)

      CARE FOR DETAILS

      THE MOST ACCURATE CIRCUITS

      ADVANCED MULTIPLAYER FUNCTIONALITY

      IMMERSIVE SINGLE PLAYER EXPERIENCE

      HIGH-LEVEL HARDWARE COMPATIBILITY

      MOTION CAPTURE FOR REALISTIC ANIMATIONS

      BLANCPAIN GT SERIES
    • Bin gespannt darauf wie das dann mit UE4 aussehen wird. Das Spiel macht ja nur mit absolutem High End Lenkrad Setup Sinn. Hab mal ein paar Runden in nem Simulator gedreht und da fängt man nach spätestens 10 Minuten an zu Schwitzen wie ein Schwein.
    • Assetto Corsa Competizione - Intercontinental GT PAck abrufbar

      Assetto Corsa Competizione, die ultimative GT-Rennsimulation von Kunos Simulazioni und 505 Games mit der offiziellen GT World Challenge-Lizenz kann jetzt mit dem Intercontinental GT Pack durchstarten, welches für €14,99 auf Steam verfügbar ist.



      Der Intercontinental GT Pack DLC für Assetto Corsa Competizione enthält vier legendäre internationale Rennstrecken aus vier verschiedenen Kontinenten:
      - Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit (Südafrika)
      - Suzuka Circuit (Japan)
      - Weathertech ®️ Raceway Laguna Seca (Vereinigte Staaten)
      - Mount Panorama Circuit (New South Wales)

      Spieler, die diese Strecken besitzen, erweitern die GT-Serie um die Intercontinental GT Challenge von Pirelli, die ein herausforderndes Fahrerlebnis bietet. Die Strecken wurden sorgfältig mit Laserscan®️-Technologie erstellt, welche eine extrem präzise Reproduktion der Streckendetails ermöglicht.

      Das Intercontinental GT Pack für Assetto Corsa Competizione bietet auch mehr als 45 neue Fahrzeug-Lackierungen, 30 neue Teams und 50 neue Fahrer, dazu kommen brandneue Spielmodi aus der realen Intercontinental GT Challenge von Pirelli.

      Zusätzlich zum neuen Intercontinental GT Pack DLC wird heute auch der neue Patch 1.3 veröffentlicht, der das gesamte Spiel aktualisiert und verschiedene Aspekte verbessert, um für alle Assetto Corsa Competizione-Spieler ein noch besseres Spielerlebnis zu ermöglichen.


