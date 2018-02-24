[PC/Konsolen] Trailblazers

Videogame publisher Rising Star Games, in partnership with new UK-based independent game developer Supergonk, announced today that Trailblazers, the world’s first true, second-to-second co-operative arcade racing game, will be unleashed across all major gaming platforms in Spring 2018.



Trailblazers is a fresh new co-operative racing title with an innovative on-track game mechanic: paint the track, boost on your color, and work as a team to win! Racing in teams of up to three-versus-three, players paint the track as they race, capturing key areas to dynamically change the racing line, then boosting on their team’s color. Racers who drive with flair and style will also amass skill points to blaze their way to victory! Players can experience the blistering high-speed action with up to six players online, or locally via split-screen for up to four local players with additional online or CPU-controlled challengers.



youtu.be/bZYUgqBhN3o



“The Supergonk team is proud to announce Trailblazers; our vision of true co-op racing designed from the ground-up with team play at its core,” said Ben Ward, founder of Supergonk. “The brand new paint/boost mechanics introduce a fresh layer of second-to-second strategic thinking which can’t be found in other racing titles. As huge racing game fans, we feel that the genre often hasn’t been as innovative as we’d like. Our aim with Trailblazers is clear: to create a brand new IP to reinvigorate the genre and build an unexpected new racer that we ourselves want to play.”





Paint within the track lines of Trailblazers to setup turbo boosting for trailing teammates!



Loaded with multiplayer thrills and a series of single-player challenges across an extended campaign mode, Trailblazers is an audio-visual onslaught of retro-futuristic style and attitude. The game takes place in a lavishly designed world from the creative mind of BAFTA award-winning artist Will Milton. Players race through expansive and stunning scenic tracks set across locations ranging from mountain tops to lush forests and arid desert valleys. Aural soundscapes are provided via the officially licensed soundtrack featuring leaders of the Future Funk genre, including Get On Up by Skope, Bad King Kong by The Derevolutions, and Dead Ringer by A.Skillz.



In Trailblazers, players will race as, and alongside, a diverse cast of characters. Each driver plays a vital role in the racing community and unfolding story of the Trailblazers world, and each has a unique role and driving behaviour. Players can also choose from a showroom of the fastest race cars in the galaxy, each with customised stats to fit every play style and track type.



“We are thrilled to have worked alongside Supergonk to help realise their vision,” said Martin Defries, President of Rising Star Games. “The game is superb, the ambition high, and the opportunity vast. We are keen to show the gaming community across the world just how great this game is.”



Trailblazers, developed by Supergonk and published digitally by Rising Star Games, will be available globally from Spring 2018 across all major gaming platforms.





M.C.