[iOS/Android] Mario Kart Tour
Nach Mario und Animal Crossing, jetzt der nächste Mobile Titel von Big N.
Freue mich sehr darauf, Mario ist neben Skiing Yeti Mountain mein Lieblings Mobile Game.
kotaku.com/mario-kart-is-coming-to-smartphones-1822613119
twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/958876622517452801
