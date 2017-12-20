Retro-Bit geht offizielle Partnerschaft mit SEGA ein und veröffentlicht 2018 neues Zubehör für MD, Saturn und Dreamcast
NeuDieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
Wow, damit hätte wohl kaum einer gerechnet. Retro-Bit hat sich eine offizielle Lizenz für die Herstellung von Hardware für SEGA-Konsolen in Nordamerika gesichert.
Den Anfang sollen nächstes Jahr Zubehörteile in der gleichen hohen Qualität wie die Originale machen, die aber zusätzlich über moderne Anschlußmöglichkeiten bspw für den PC verfügen.
Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilug:
POMONA, CA, December 19, 2017– Acknowledging the continual growth of the retro-gaming market, Retro-Bit, a premier publisher and manufacturer of classic gaming products, today announced a licensing agreement with SEGA of America to produce accessories for SEGA’s gaming platforms, including but not limited to the SEGA Genesis, SEGA Saturn and SEGA Dreamcast.
The first products and concepts under the agreement include several accessories that feature the same great quality as their original Sega counterparts like the original console port, but also with modern upgrades such as a USB® port for PC compatibility and Bluetooth® wireless technology. These new products are slated to debut in the Innex booth #21023 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2018.
“With retro gaming on an upswing, we are pleased to offer officially SEGA licensed accessories in their original format as well as apply the innovative classic gaming enhancements that have become the hallmark of Retro-Bit,” said Titi Ngoy, President and CEO at Innex Inc. the exclusive distributor of Retro-Bit. “We’re excited to unveil the first of these new products and concepts at CES, and do so alongside an exciting 2018 product catalog.”
Paprium, der neue 80Mbit Brawler von WM für den Mega Drive.
5% Rabatt auf alles ab 20$ Bestellwert: 9849058
5% Rabatt auf alles ab 20$ Bestellwert: 9849058