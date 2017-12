[MD] Xeno Crisis

A breakdown of Xeno Crisis' key features:

Intense arena-based combat where the player must constantly be on their toes, prioritising which enemies to engage next, and ensuring they don't run out of ammo.



Upgrade system which allows you to adapt the game to your style of play - are you a cautious player or more gung-ho?



Xeno Crisis is a new, original title for the Sega Mega Drive which will be released both as a cartridge and also as a ROM. At its core, it's an arena shooter that takes inspiration from the likes of Contra and Alien Breed.

The game is currently at the alpha stage and we will be releasing the finished product to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Mega Drive's launch in Japan. We're launching this Kickstarter campaign to fund the remainder of the title's development.

The focus of Xeno Crisis' gameplay is the combat which pits you against waves of alien enemies - the player takes control of a battle-hardened marine who is able to move and shoot in 8 directions, and can also perform an evasive roll to get out of tricky situations. If things get really desperate then the marine can also use a grenade to destroy anything near him, giving him a brief moment of respite.

The player has multiple weapons at their disposal, but ammo is limited so the player must constantly be on the move, grabbing new weapons and extra ammo as they go. When a room has been cleared of all hostiles the player can choose which exit to take, with the aim being to rescue any of the colony's inhabitants who might still be alive, and then progress to the area's boss. There are 5 areas in total, each with their own enemies, hazards, secrets and gameplay nuances.

Every few enemies killed will result in a set of credits being dropped - these can be collected and exchanged for upgrades between areas.

Should the player run out of health they will be taken to the 'Continue' screen, where they can decide to continue the fight or start over - the player begins the game with 3 continues but more can be acquired between areas.