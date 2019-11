[Multi] Bridge Constructor Portal

n just one week from today (Nov 12), publisherand developerwill release the first DLC for their popular physics puzzle game Bridge Constructor Portal on PC, console, and mobile. In the new DLC, dubbed “”, players return to the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience a brand-new set of challenges as they will face 30 new test chambers, each featuring mind-bending construction puzzles. Along with that, in response to many requests since the game’s launch, players will now be able to place portals, just like in the original games in theseries.Only the bravest and smartest participants will succeed and receive the Golden Condolence Letter.