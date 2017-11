At the start of October, we signed enchanting sandbox simulation RPG My Time at Portia by China based independent developer Pathea Games to our games label, which is inspired by Animal Crossing, Harvest Moon, Dark Cloud 2 and Studio Ghibli.







The developers have just released a new early build to their Kickstarter backers, which enables more character customisation, new areas included the Hazardous Ruins and Collapsed Wasteland, dating, new story missions, side quests and much more! Overall the new private Alpha 3.0 build expands the gameplay from the 8 hours of play available in the public demo to around 16 hours of play.





M.C